JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Visit Johnstown is seeking volunteers to help with Thunder in the Valley, which will be held June 23-26 in downtown Johnstown.
Volunteers are needed to provide information at Thunder Headquarters and the Information Tent.
Another volunteer opportunity is at the Identification Verification stations in Peoples Natural Gas Park, Suppes Ford Biker Mall and Central Park.
Volunteers will receive a free T-shirt and admission to Peoples Natural Gas Park.
Those interested in volunteering can call Stacey Wyandt at 814-536-7993, ext. 105, or email staceyw@visitjohnstownpa.com.
