JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager stood on the historic State Theater stage on Wednesday and spoke about how she thinks Johnstown residents will be “living in a much, much different place in the not too distant future.”
She envisioned that new world when providing details about an ongoing effort to rebrand the city and surrounding region.
Visit Johnstown, along with nonprofits, businesses, governmental partners and supporters from outside the community, have been designing the plan for almost two years now.
Rager described the final brand as “recreation, but with a major twist.”
“While the brand focus is on recreation, the brand and the brand stories will also feature all five brand direction ideas that came directly from the community outreach effort, including the arts, and recreation resilience, festivals and history,” Rager said.
The rebranding effort is taking place at the same time as city officials are developing modernization plans for the Main Street corridor, Johnstown Train Station, Johnstown Inclined Plane and Cambria County Transit Authority’s Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center, all of which are being at least partially funded by U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant dollars.
Community Foundation for the Alleghenies President and Executive Director Mike Kane said the branding effort and projects form “a collaborative effort to advance our community.”
The city plans to spend more than $17 million, from multiple funding sources, on the Main Street corridor.
Firms have been hired to do the environmental and historic studies, along with the engineering and design. Input will be sought from the community as the process moves forward.
“We want to respect our history and our heritage, but our goal is really to build the city of the future,” Johnstown Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said.
The presenters during the event at the State Theater hope the steps will help transform Johnstown’s image and reverse a century of population loss and economic decline.
“The bottom line is we’re really moving forward,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said.
“We’re never going to be, as I’ve said many times over, a city of 60,000 people again. That’s highly unlikely. But we’re all working to be the best city we can, whether it’s 18,000, 19,000 or 20,000 people. We want to make this the best damn Johnstown city we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.