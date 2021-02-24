Melissa Radovanic has been appointed as the new chairwoman of Visit Johnstown, Cambria County’s tourism promotion agency.
She has served on the organization’s board of directors for 13 years.
Radovanic, the director of marketing and community relations for Crown American Associates, has more than 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and tourism industry.
“Melissa’s presence on the Visit Johnstown board of directors has been an asset to our organization,” Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager said. “She’s worked her way up through the executive committee positions and is now well positioned to lead our board for the next two years. Her experience in the hotel and meetings industry, and her working knowledge of special events and marketing, provides her with a well-rounded perspective of Visit Johnstown’s mission and scope of work. Melissa has been, and will continue to be, a staunch advocate for Visit Johnstown and the work that we do to promote our area as a destination for visitors, recognizing the significant economic benefit that visitor spending generates in our communities.”
Radovanic is president of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, which promotes the city’s central business district.
She also represents Westmont Borough on the Greater Johnstown Water Authority and is the Region 6 Director of the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association.
