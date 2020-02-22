WINDBER – When cancer immunology advocate Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong took on Windber’s hospital and research institute in January 2016, leaders promised an oncology program that would include clinical trials.
Plans for construction of a new emergency department had already been announced.
The cancer center and emergency room upgrade have not materialized at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, but hospital President Tom Kurtz said both are still on the radar.
Bringing clinical trials to Windber would require the hospital to connect with a major university or medical research organization.
“We remain committed to it,” Kurtz said. “We will bring something in that augments the current oncology in the community. We need a clinical partner.
“We have reached out locally and nationally.”
The emergency department construction plan has been put on hold for several reasons. Kurtz said the effort involves more than just sticking an addition onto the old hospital.
“The biggest challenge we face in the hospital is our infrastructure and our buildings,” he said, noting that Windber is challenged to offer the latest medical care in a century-old building.
“Our facilities and buildings have not kept pace,” Kurtz said. “It is a significant investment. We want to make sure whatever we decide – new construction and retrofitting the old buildings – best serves the community’s needs.”
The Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is participating in one of several Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services studies exploring new models for health care delivery and payment.
The results of that study could have a significant impact on service lines, which would also affect facility planning, Kurtz said.
Any new construction or renovation would include plans to address patient and visitor traffic flow into the hospital. Leaders understand that a trip to the hospital can be confusing, Kurtz said.
“We have six front doors, and people don’t know where to park,” he said.
