The Cambria County commissioners on Thursday presented certificates of recognition to the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority and Indiana County Parks & Trails in honor of the Ghost Town Trail’s selection as Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year. Pictured (left to right) are Commissioner Scott W. Hunt, President Commissioner Thomas C. Chernisky, CCCRA Program Coordinator Caytlin Lusk, CCCRA Executive Director Cliff Kitner, ICPT Director Ed Patterson and Commissioner B.J. Smith.