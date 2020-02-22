EBENSBURG – Caytlin Lusk expects a recent state-level recognition to “do so many great things” to increase the number of people using the Ghost Town Trail this year.
Lusk, program specialist for the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority, played a key role in putting together the nomination that resulted in the Ghost Town Trail being named Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year in January.
In the month or so since the honor was announced, she’s seen a spike in the number of people contacting the Conservation & Recreation Authority to ask questions about using the trail.
The authority is now putting together a flier for out-of-town guests with information on local businesses.
“People (are) asking, ‘Where can I camp? Where do I stay at a hotel or a B&B? What food amenities are there?’ – different questions about the trails,” she said. “We normally get that, but it’s very clear that this recognition has brought people in – because we don’t really ever get questions in January, you know?
“People are trying to plan vacations and stays in the area. … We are anticipating a lot more users this year.”
Two counties together
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee names a Trail of the Year in order to raise awareness of and enthusiasm for the state’s trail network. Lusk said the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority worked together with Indiana County Parks & Trails, the other county authority responsible for the development and maintenance of the Ghost Town Trail, to nominate the pathway for this year’s honor.
“We submitted it as a joint application,” she said, “just to stress the fact that we have two separate counties working together to create this entire trail system. We work cooperatively with them to make it such a great asset to the region.”
Lusk said she hopes that the recognition will help the Conservation & Recreation Authority raise the money required to build the last few miles of trail that are needed to make the Ghost Town Trail the first looping rail-trail in the eastern United States.
“We are so close to completing that loop,” she said, “so being able to have this recognition, we are hopeful, will help in our grant-writing efforts. …
There’s only 5.25 miles to complete it. For an organization to be able to help out with funding the first continuous loop of rail-trail in the eastern U.S. – that’s a pretty huge thing.”
Walking the trail
Before she started working at the Conservation & Recreation Authority almost two years ago, Lusk worked as an outreach specialist for REI, the outdoor goods and services co-op. Based in Bedford, where REI has a major distribution center, she organized stewardship projects – planting trees, building trails and the like – and headed a community giving program that provided mini-grants to local organizations.
Lusk helps coordinate the Conservation & Recreation Authority’s trails series. She is the race director for the 32-mile-long Ghost Town Trail Challenge, in which participants set out from Blairsville at sunrise and try to make it to the other end of the trail in Ebensburg before the sun sets.
This year’s event, the fifth annual challenge, will be held on June 20, the longest day of the year.
“It makes for a really long, exhausting day,” she said, “but it’s really great to see all the people that will come from different regions that may have never stepped foot on the Ghost Town Trail, ever. … You see such a diverse group of people coming out to see if they can finish the full 32 miles of the Ghost Town Trail. It’s quite a feat.”
Another initiative Lusk manages is the authority’s “Friends of the Trails” membership program, which generates funds for maintenance and improvements to the trails. That program is responsible for the creation of murals along county trails, and the installation of memorial benches. The agency plans to begin selling trail-themed “brand wear” such as T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats, among other efforts.
