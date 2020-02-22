Recreation trails are a vital part of Stephanie Daniels' life, connecting her with a growing circle of friends as well as her passion for community.
The 48-year-old Jenner Township mother of five includes trails here and elsewhere in her daily runs, which she expects will take her the same distance as running from Johnstown to San Francisco this year.
“I try to run at least 50 miles a week,” Daniels said, adding that it has been months since she last missed the goal.
Daniels, who works for Community Foundation of the Alleghenies, leads the Johnstown Running Club, an informal group of local enthusiasts who run together several days a week. The club has grown from a Facebook group to an active organization promoting the sport and sponsoring events.
“Howard Bernstein started the Facebook page,” Daniels said at the Community Foundation office. “He wanted someone to take it from people talking about running on a computer. I started some group runs.”
Johnstown Running Club participants now run together in the evening every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday in good weather. They end the runs at an area restaurant for food and drinks. During the winter, one of the weekday runs is dropped.
“I've met wonderful people,” she said. “They are my best friends. We'd do anything for each other.”
Tourism and trails
Bernstein credits Daniels for inspiring "newbies" who join the group. Often, the aren't sure they can go the distance.
"She always doubles back and checks on the tribe to ensure everyone is safe and motivated," Bernstein said.
"Nobody has impacted more runners than she has – always encouraging and always insisting that age and pace are not barriers to getting in motion."
Johnstown Running Club participants have worked with Laurel Highlands On & Off Road Bicycling Association to develop the Quemahoning Trail and organize local events.
“We like to highlight Johnstown,” she said. “We try to run on the trails. I like Stackhouse and the James Mayer Trail. Path of the Flood Trail is one of my favorite races.
“I love the Quemahoning Trail. You can start at a different place every time and get a different experience.”
The running club has seen the tourism value of area trails. They frequently are joined by visitors who come for the trails. Runners from Pittsburgh and Frederick, Maryland, are among the regulars.
Members helped bring back the Johnstown Marathon in 2017 and 2018 following a year's hiatus. The marathon attracted runners from several states, but organizers found that the event required too many volunteers. Traffic control was required for hours at every intersection along the 26.2-mile course, Daniels said.
This year, the club is working on a new project to bring a different race to the region, with the possibility of linking it into a national series in future years.
The first On the Dam Trail race is being planned for April on the 17-mile Quemahoning Trail. It will be 34-mile relay race around the Quemahoning Reservoir, with proceeds benefiting campers at Camp Harmony and promotion and education projects of the Johnstown Running Club.
Ragnar connection?
Daniels sees it as an opportunity to tap into the growing popularity of trail running.
"I think we can bring more people in," she said. "My goal with this race we'll have a Ragnar event."
This year's race will be a one-day gathering to see how it is accepted and discuss the potential for making it a Ragnar event.
The Ragnar concept was founded in 2004 in Utah and now includes dozens of ultra-long-distance overnight relay races on four continents. Teams of eight runners compete over several days, camping near the course.
Lift Johnstown coordinator Brad Clemenson said the trail race could be an important part of trail tourism.
"The vision is for a series of trail events to increase awareness of the amazing array of trails in our area," Clemenson said. "With multiple events reaching different sectors of the running world, we can attract lots of visitors who will recognize the unique beauty of the area.
"The economic impact can be sizable and grow over time."
Daniels' family illustrates trail-linked tourism. Earlier this month, she and her husband Lance went to Charleston, South Carolina, for their son Alex's graduation from Naval Nuclear Power Training Command.
“We got our hotel just for that reason,” she said before the trip. “It's near the Wannamaker North Trail. I'm so excited.”
Boston Marathon
A former Johnstown Marathon women's winner, Daniels is training to run in her her third Boston Marathon on April 20. Last year, she completed three marathons: Boston, Pittsburgh and Camp Hill.
She is trying to improve on her time of 4:00:48 in last year's Boston Marathon.
Dehydration played its toll, hitting her after the 10-mile mark, she recalled, saying the race's hype and prestige also may have affected her performance.
“It's just surviving to the end,” she said.
Daniels returned to competitive running a few years back after taking about 10 years off. She stayed home and had gained weight while having five children. One of the pregnancies put on 75 pounds, she said.
“I found that running was, like, the best escape and great for weight loss,” she said.
Despite her success in the endurance races, Daniels considers her family's enthusiasm to be her proudest accomplishment.
“Nobody in my family ran,” she said. “In the Path of the Flood race, this will be the first year they will join me.”
Her daughter, Paige, 22, will run the May 23 event's 14-mile race, and her son Quinn, 11, plans to participate in the 5-kilometer run.
Alex doesn't just run as part of Navy training, he hits the trails when he's home on leave. Sons Juda, 14, and Gabriel, 18, like to ride along with their mom on the James Mayer and other local trails.
