Richland contractor Rich Maher builds kitchens and bathrooms for a living, but his passion, he said, lies in volunteering his time to build mountain bike trails in the region.
“It’s quite rewarding,” Maher said. “Back in the early ’90s, there weren’t a lot of trails here. Then our club talked to land owners, state parks – and we got our foot in the door.”
Established in 1999, the Laurel Highlands On and Off Road Bicycling Association is now about 300 members strong, Maher said. The club builds, maintains – and rides – myriad trails in the region.
Maher is the association’s vice president. In fact, Maher wears many hats: owner of Maher Contracting, vice president of the Laurel Highlands On and Off Road Bicycling Association, director and coach for the Johnstown Ridgebacks mountain biking team, and board member for Highland Regional Park in Johnstown.
He is a mountain bike and trail advocate who believes the form of recreation is a way for individuals as well as the area economy to become more healthy.
“Good things happen when kids and adults ride mountain bikes,” he said.
‘Trail work’
The Laurel Highlands On and Off Road Bicycling Association’s volunteerism continues to shape the region into a tourist attraction for mountain bikers, he said.
“It does have an impact on the economy once you have a certain amount of trails within a certain distance from a center city,” he said.
Last year, a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League race at Highland Park drew 2,000 people, many of them visitors who stayed in hotels and ate at area restaurants, he said.
The association started Highland Park’s trails 14 years ago, and in recent years has caught the eye of PICL officials as a race course with an ideal setup for an audience. The park is now one of five race venues for the league’s annual races west of Harrisburg.
“People from the league look for venues,” Maher said. “They contacted me to see if they could have a race at Highland Park.”
The race course is prepared annually by the Laurel Highlands On and Off Road Cycling Association.
“I’m proud of the trail work we did 14 years ago at Highland,” Maher said. “Without the association, there would be no reason for them to come.”
‘Passionate about cycling’
With the league’s interest in the Highland Park, a coaching opportunity landed in Maher’s lap.
He assembled a team of students from school districts all over the Johnstown area who would have Highland Park as their home-advantage trail, and Maher became the Ridgebacks’ head coach.
“It’s a really great thing to share my passion for mountain biking,” he said. “The coaching opportunity landed on my lap.”
Maher’s cycling friend, Ricky Wagner, wasn’t so sure the idea for a youth cycling team would work.
“When he pitched that idea for the Ridgebacks,” Wagner said, “I thought it was crazy.”
Wagner, 21, has been mountain biking with Maher and the Laurel Highlands On and Off Road Bicycle Association for years, and now helps Maher coach the Ridgebacks.
“There’s no one more passionate about cycling,” Wagner said. “He is motivated. When he starts a project, he sees it through and doesn’t give up until he accomplishes what his goal is.”
Stay and ride
Maher said he spends about 40-50 hours a year on trail maintenance and management.
He is especially excited about his current project at the Quemahoning Dam.
The association helps build and maintain trails at Bedford Springs, Yellow Creek and Blue Knob state parks, Gallitzin State Forest, Laurel Mountain, Forbes State Forest, Highland Park – and, most recently, the Quemahoning Reservoir.
Maher is currently building a set of expert-level trails at the Quemahoning Dam to complement the flowy 17-mile loop that the association built around the dam last spring.
“We have wonderful riding in our area,” he said, naming several of the trails maintained by the association.
“Now that we have the Que, it will open more tourism for Johnstown,” he said.
He said he’s already seen visitors from Hollidaysburg, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., at the dam’s trail since it opened.
“I’ve seen them at the trail and become active on the association’s Facebook page,” he said.
In general, people “park and ride” in cities with trail systems to ride, he said.
“They stay at a hotel or bed and breakfast to experience multiple trails. We are becoming that kind of area.”
‘About the workout’
But mountain biking isn’t the only attraction. The Laurel Highlands On and Off Road Bicycle Association’s membership includes rail-trail riders and road cyclists in addition to members such as Maher who solely ride mountain bikes.
Maher leads mountain-bike rides very Tuesday – no matter the weather.
“It’s hard to be motivated at 5 p.m. when it’s dark and 20 degrees out. You don’t want to go out,” he said. “But once you get your gear on ... Wow, it’s worth it.”
Greg Ashcom, of Johnstown, started joining Maher on the Tuesday rides.
“I had a misrepresentation of it,” Ashcom said. “I was just a dad who said, ‘I’ll buy a bike and take the kids.’ But I got a mile and a half in and was super tired.
“Taking rides with Rich has increased my overall fitness level. Rich has made a point to make each and every person who rides with him a better rider.”
Maher, 58, said he got his first mountain bike in 1986.
“It’s about the workout; it’s getting away from the phone, computers, work,” Maher said.
“It’s the camaraderie. It’s the reward of building a trail, riding a trail.
“And earning your beer at the end of the ride.”
