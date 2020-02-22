Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority, sat down with The Tribune-Democrat in Ebensburg recently to discuss his organization’s recent accomplishments, ongoing conservation projects and the future of recreation in and around Cambria County.
The Ghost Town Trail was named Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year. How do you expect that recognition to affect the number of people using the trail?
Well, we already have a lot of people using the trail. We’ve been told that it’s the second-most used trail in the state.
With it getting statewide recognition, it’s also going to hit a lot of other avenues. We’re already getting a lot of people from outside the area. As I’ve said before, we’ve got people from everywhere from Oregon to New Mexico, the state of Washington, coming the whole way to use the Ghost Town Trail.
We’ve been told that we can expect a lot more people coming, with the recognition, just to check out the trail.
We’re working toward making sure businesses and (tourism professionals) are ready to accept all these people, because we want these local businesses to know that they have a good opportunity to increase business with this recognition.
Can you update us on the Ghost Town Trail expansion project?
It’s been a slow process, for me, because I just want to get it done. As money comes in, we try and get what we can get done. We did a 2-mile section and we did a quarter-mile section.
As an example, with the quarter-mile section, a bridge was built by a Boy Scout, so then we got a little bit of money, and were able to build the quarter-mile section from Edwards Street to the Nanty Glo Park and Pool. It connects towns and streets to the amenity, the park and pool. I love to do little things like that.
The 2-mile section, we had a Boy Scout redo that bridge, so I wanted to connect that bridge to Revloc and to the main stem.
Do you have any major expansions or other projects planned for the Ghost Town Trail in 2020?
We are looking to write a significant grant for the remaining portion of the loop. (There are 5.25 miles of trail left to build in Cambria Township to complete the Ghost Town Trail loop.)
We’re also looking to expand it out to Loretto. We’re working with different entities to acquire that rail line. It’s all been approved.
We’ve just got to finalize the documents to get the rail line to Loretto. St. Francis (University) would like to be connected to the Ghost Town Trail, as well, so we’ll be working with St. Francis and trying to connect to campus, and so on.
Eventually, we want to go the whole way to the 6 to 10 Trail, so we’ve just got to figure that part out. (The 6 to 10 Trail follows the route of the former Allegheny Portage Railroad from the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site to near Foot of Ten in Blair County.)
One step at a time.
What is the importance of completing the last section of the Ghost Town Trail in Cambria Township?
The significance of that would be, we’re being told now, the first looped rail-trail in the eastern United States. It would be the second one in the country. And it’s not like it’s a 4-mile loop – it’s a significant, 32-mile loop.
Studies show that, if you have 100 miles of trail, that becomes more of a significant economic boost. We already have 46 miles – (completing the loop) would put us at 51. If we connect the Path of the Flood Trail to the Ghost Town Trail – we’re looking at different ways to make loops – we’re going to be over 100 miles in Cambria County.
That’s one of the significant goals that we have – to connect all these trails.
Of course, with the Ghost Town Trail going to Blairsville, they want to put a bridge over Blairsville and connect on to Pittsburgh. We could have Pittsburgh down to Rockwood, to Flight 93 (National Memorial), to Johnstown, to Ebensburg or Nanty Glo and then back to Pittsburgh. That could have a huge loop, and that would be a significant economic boost.
With the (September 11 National Memorial Trail) coming right through Johnstown … they want to bring it up from Flight 93 National Memorial into Johnstown, up to the Staple Bend Tunnel, up to the breast of the (South Fork Dam), and then out to Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site. They’re looking at connecting the national parks along the way, and we have four of them right here, within close proximity.
How is the reclamation of coal waste piles from the Stineman mine coming along in South Fork, and what are the Conservation & Recreation Authority’s plans for when that project is complete?
Well, they’re getting more quality coal out than was originally anticipated, which is absolutely, positively phenomenal.
The more we get out, the better it’s going to be. As long as that keeps happening, the company’s going to continue doing that.
Once it’s done – they’re working on building the trail now – the trail will go through that area and then out to Ragers Hill Road. That will be a significant portion of the Path of the Flood Trail.
The ultimate goal is to get to the breast of the (South Fork Dam). We’ll literally have the path of the flood, from the breast of the dam to the Stone Bridge down in Johnstown. It’ll be all off-road, now that the Woodvale section is complete. It’s how we get to the breast of the dam from Ragers Hill Road that we’re still working on.
What about the coal refuse pile removal in Ehrenfeld? How is that going?
We are being told by DEP that it’ll be complete in August.
There’s still some small piles that are a little bit down the Path of the Flood Trail. There’s a couple weeks’ worth of work to do there.
Part of the project is that we’re doing a tree-planting.
Chestnut trees are part of the overall project, so that’ll be done on April 22.
We’re going to have a big Earth Day tree-planting out there.
The Conservation & Recreation Authority has several races coming up this year, including the Path of the Flood Historic Races and the Ghost Town Trail Challenge. How have those races changed and grown over the past couple years?
It’s been amazing to watch, over the past couple years, how they grow and where they draw people from. When you’re drawing people from out of the country, to me, that’s pretty significant.
We talk about people coming from New Mexico and Oregon just to use the trail, but then when you’re seeing people coming from out of the country just to participate in the races, that’s pretty cool, too. The Path of the Flood’s at 22 states now, and our claim to fame with the Ghost Town Trail Challenge is we’ve had two people from out of the country participate in it.
The word’s getting out. It’s fun to see all the people that come and do this.
I participate in all the races myself and talk to the people, and when you post them on Facebook, the excitement that you get about the races – you know you’re doing it right.
They’re just blossoming. It’s now more talk about, “How do we not get too big to handle everything?” We have meetings with suppliers, like, “What can you handle? When do we have to cut it off?”
Where can we expect to see additional growth and opportunity in the next decade for recreation in and around Cambria County?
You’re going to see it all over the place. We now have an outdoor rec committee, and they’re focused on encompassing all the outdoor recreation that our area has to offer.
Whether it’s on the water, on the Inclined Plane hillside, the trails … our goal is to connect all the outdoor assets. To connect the trails to the Inclined Plane, the trails to the train station, so you can come from Pittsburgh, get off the train and go wherever you want to go.
If you have all the trails connected, you can ride your bike to Ebensburg and back to Pittsburgh, or down to Flight 93, hit the Great Allegheny Passage and back to Pittsburgh.
We’re getting with the rail line over Route 22 that heads down to Wilmore Dam, and there’s a study going on to take the trail out to Portage, through Wilmore. I would love to be able to create that loop and go to Wilmore Dam, and there’s trails around Wilmore.
Twenty years from now, I’m hoping it’s all done, so when I retire I can just sit back and enjoy what this organization created and helped create.
