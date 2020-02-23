Vision Together 2025 is a growing grassroots initiative with 2,000 volunteers of all ages – who all have a hand in building up the community.
But they are all organized under one banner – “Vision Together” – and that collective vision is focusing on priority goals that stakeholders want to accomplish by 2025, Vision Chairman Bill Polacek said.
Those goals include improving health and wellness, raising up the next generation of leaders in Johnstown, modernizing infrastructure, remediating blight, conserving natural resources and recruiting businesses with family-sustaining employment.
The volunteers take on projects in small “capture teams,” Polacek said. There are more than 30 action teams doing work in Johnstown neighborhoods, parks and rivers.
“Everyone is in control of the transformation of our community,” Polacek said. “There are people constantly starting new groups to build the community.
“It’s not a group of just 10 people. This is going to have a lasting impact.”
In 2015, Vision 2025 was launched through the efforts and civic leaders who enlisted Carnegie Mellon University’s Remaking Cities Institute to develop a research framework to help encourage and support the growth of the Johnstown area. Last year, it was renamed Vision Together 2025 to reflect a transition from planning to action, Polacek said.
Projects of capture teams working, for example, on blight remediation and infrastructure are fueled by donations administered through multiple grant organizations working together.
The 1889 Foundation and Community Foundation for the Alleghenies have together prioritized their grant awards.
“We work collaboratively at looking at where we could direct our funding,” said 1889 Foundation President Susan Mann. “Now we are really talking more and more about how our funding can support the community foundation and vice versa, and see what can be leveraged with state and federal dollars.”
Community Foundation President Mike Kane said the collective focus on priorities is shared by all Vision 2025 volunteers.
“You have private sector, civic groups and governmental agencies all working together,” Kane said. “That’s profound.”
At the ground level, groups volunteer in their neighborhoods and parks; at another level, there are donors interested in supporting the community; and others work to win additional project funding from state and federal sources.
“As the community engagement effort shaped, it was important to combine our efforts,” Kane said. “Vision Together is more significant than it might seem. The vision of a whole community is aligned under these priorities.”
Polacek said he is particularly encouraged by seeing younger generations in the mix. He said they are finding there is a lot more to do in Johnstown when they are engaged in building it up.
“Six years ago, we didn’t know where the city was going,” Polacek said. “There was financial trouble and infighting governmentally.
“So we made a conscious decision to get people engaged. These are the good times. I was born and raised here, and this is the first time in my life that I see there is hope and many great things that young people can do and a lot of them are creating their own opportunities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.