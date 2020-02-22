SOMERSET – In its first year as a part of the state’s largest hospital system, UPMC Somerset has been able to add and expand services in several specialties.
Urology, orthopedics, breast care, gynecology and urology are among the areas with additional doctors and expanded hours, hospital President Andrew Rush said.
With urology, there are four specialists from Pittsburgh hospitals who see patients in Somerset, he said. The extra doctors have doubled the days when urology appointments are available.
“We brought in Magee-Women’s (Hospital) gynecologists to the Wheeler Center, and added a nurse practitioner,” Rush said.
While the UPMC connection has brought many new physicians to town, it has also returned a familiar face to Somerset County.
Dr. Dianna Craig was the original medical director at Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber. She is now affiliated with UPMC Altoona, and has begun seeing patients at UPMC Somerset one day each week.
“We benefit from having her here,” Rush said.
Plans for a UPMC Hillman Cancer Center got put on the fast track after Allegheny Health Network announced late last year it would close its Somerset oncology unit in January.
Plans are being developed for an oncology center in the existing hospital building. The new Hillman Center could open in May or June this year, Rush said.
“We’ve offered every one of the (AHN) employees a job,” he said.
In the meantime, patients who were receiving chemotherapy or radiation therapy in the AHN center had to select other centers. About 70% switched to the UPMC Hillman Center in Johnstown, Rush said.
