The authority that runs Johnstown’s historic Inclined Plane isn’t just counting human passengers anymore.
CamTran is counting bikes, too.
In the year since a grassroots group began carving mountain-bike trails into the hill alongside the attraction, cyclists have logged hundreds of trips back up the hill per month on the Incline – as high as 708 in September, CamTran ridership figures show.
The authority has only been tracking cycle rider numbers since August, so CamTran’s chief operating officer, Josh Yoder, said it’s too soon to gauge the impact the trails will have on annual Incline ridership.
But Yoder has no doubt the growing trail system will continue to impact “the way we do business” into the future.
“We’re already seeing people from Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Ohio and New York making the trip to ride,” Yoder said. “And that means they are passing places like Seven Springs (Mountain Resort) to get here,
“For a brand new trail, I think that speaks volumes – and it we recognize that we can benefit from it.”
‘Chainsaw and a backpack’
Led by outdoors enthusiast and Johnstown-area resident Mike Cook, a small, trail-minded group of Vision 2025 “capture team” members spearheaded the Inclined Plane Downhill Trails in 2018.
The group spent evenings and weekends clearing brush, cutting trees and moving dirt to reopen the former James Wolfe Sculpture Trail.
Over the 18 months since, four miles of hiking and mountain biking trails have been carved into the sloping hillside.
Having a historic attraction – the steepest inclined plane in the world built to carry both people and vehicles – was envisioned as part of the draw, because mountain bikers can journey down the hill and then catch a ride back up to speed down the trail all over again.
“I remember Mike showing up one day with a chain saw and a backpack – and he just said I’m going to do this,” Yoder said. “And the work his group has done since that day has been monumental.”
As riders have trekked to the trails, CamTran officials have listened to them, he said.
Gift shop adaptations
Over the past year, the Inclined Plane’s gift shop has added helmets, tool kits and emergency supplies – such as tire tubes.
With mountain biking, breakdowns are inevitable.
And when that occurs, there are supplies that cyclists will need to get quickly if they plan on continuing their rides, he said.
“We worked with Hope Cyclery’s Jarrod Bunk to select items that people need most,” Yoder said, noting there’s also a “service station” for minor bike repairs at the trailhead.
Incline Plane hours have also been adjusted so the furnicular is running at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays between April 1 and Oct. 31 to give mountain bikers a lift.
Ride packages were also altered, Yoder said.
Recognizing mountain bikers using the trail might have a need to ride the Incline throughout the day during a visit, all-day bracelets are now offered for $15 at the ticket station.
“We realized we have to change to accommodate our customers and changing demographic,” Yoder said.
“We’re at the point where we know that trail is going to continue to change the way we operate.”
Campaign season
That is not the only way the Inclined Plane is evolving.
Efforts have been underway for years to rejuvenate the landmark.
Work on the observation deck occurred in 2018 and motor repairs occurred last year.
Efforts have been underway for the past few years to give the Inclined Plane itself its largest revamp since the 1980s – and Yoder said CamTran officials are hoping to kick off a high-profile capital campaign later in 2020.
“This is something we’ve been building toward for quite awhile,” Yoder said. “But with everything happening right now in Johnstown – including the trails – we feel like the timing is right.”
