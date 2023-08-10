JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Vision Together 2025 is helping the Cambria County Backpack project by welcoming it to its golf invitational, which will be held on Monday at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont.
Ninety-six golfers will be hitting the links to support Vision Together 2025, and as a part of the day’s events, they will have a chance to support the Cambria County Backpack Project by putting their way to winning prizes.
Each golfer will be able to donate to the program and receive a shot at making their putt to win gift baskets of gift certificates and golf gear.
