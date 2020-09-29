After starting out as a community-based organization five years ago, Johnstown’s Vision Together 2025 is set to hire its first executive director to lead ambitious plans to transform the area.
The organization’s priorities include modernizing infrastructure, remediating blight and recruiting businesses with family sustaining employment by 2025, said Bill Polacek, the organization’s chairman.
“It’s a full-time job,” Polacek said.
To remediate blight in the city of Johnstown, for example, the organization learned it needs $5 million, Polacek said.
“An executive director will be the one to go beyond just taking care of emergency blight and say, ‘Now let’s be methodical. We want to have have something in its place.’ It takes a lot of coordination,” Polacek said.
The committee is proposing a salary of $120,000 for the executive director, Polacek said.
“It’s time to have an executive director to lead the charge and be the face of the organization going forward,” he said. “The plan we have now is even more comprehensive than it was when we started. It will take significant leadership to move it forward.”
In tandem with searching for an executive director, the organization is initiating the process to gain federal 501(c)3 nonprofit status and formally become a charitable organization.
The Vision Together 2025 committee includes Polacek, chief executive officer and president of JWF Industries, as well as other private sector leaders and public sector representatives. Its four “pillars,” Polacek said, are Johnstown Area Regional Industries, the Cambria Regional Chamber, the city of Johnstown and the Greater Johnstown School District.
The organization’s initiatives are accomplished with help from hundreds of volunteers of all ages who work take on projects in small “capture teams.” There are more than 100 teams doing work to enhance and promote Johnstown neighborhoods, parks and rivers.
The addition of an executive director to lead the organization is modeled after similar efforts in other communities, Polacek said.
“We looked at what other cities have done,” Polacek said. “An executive director in Allegheny County helped move Pittsburgh from a steel town to a diversified technological town. We are going from a steel to an outdoorsy town that can attract youth and diversify our economy.”
The executive director job is advertised nationally through websites and will also be advertised locally, Polacek said.
The job description posted online states “The opportunity to make a positive and tangible impact is unlimited.”
“We have a small town now that is extremely marketable,” Polacek said. “We have a community working together that has the opportunity to attract people living in big cities who want a more outdoor, naturalistic atmosphere where you can go boating, skiing, hiking, fishing and hunting. And we have all these farms around us that have the ability to grow crops as well as meats that provide a far healthier lifestyle than any city.”
The job posting asks for a minimum of eight years of relevant experience in marketing, public administration, community and economic development, or urban planning.
Candidates with master’s degrees are preferred but not required, the posting reads. An individual’s skills and experience will also play a significant role in the search.
The job posting lists several skills candidates should possess including “demonstrable problem-solving and people skills, outstanding communication and presentation abilities, team building and consensus building, development and fund-raising ability, fiscal integrity and ability to manage complex budgets.”
According to the job posting, a cover letter and resume must be submitted by no later than Monday, Oct. 12, to VT2025ED@gmail.com.
