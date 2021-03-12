Mike Tedesco moved more than 2,000 miles from the West Coast to head one of the Johnstown’s main civic organizations.
Although he’s not in his hometown of Spokane, Washington, anymore, he said he feels at home as he finishes his first week as Vision Together 2025’s first president and CEO.
“Johnstown is a good fit for my skill set and personality,” he said. “It is an incredible opportunity to help the Johnstown region plug into and thrive in a 21st century economy.”
Johnstown, defense industry-wise, is very much an international city, Tedesco said.
“So now, part of the job is to change the perception of Johnstown from a place that’s high poverty and maybe has crime problems to a recreational mecca, with neighborhoods that are easy to live in, a healthy downtown, healthy neighborhood centers, market opportunities for people to come in and make good things happen,” he said. “There’s no reason why at an international scale, the perception of Johnstown can’t be that.”
The city of Johnstown’s poverty rate is higher than 38% among its decreasing population of fewer than 20,000, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
“I’m certainly not intimidated by Johnstown’s high poverty rate,” Tedesco said at his Main Street office downtown.
“If I’m doing my job right, that number goes down.”
‘We changed the image’
Tedesco’s most recent job was as a planning and economic development director for the Spokane Tribe of Indians for six years.
“My job for them, in one sentence, was to cure generational poverty, and that is extraordinarily challenging,” he said.
The tribe’s poverty rate is officially 38%, but Tedesco believes it’s much higher.
He also previously worked in Pueblo, Colorado, where there’s a poverty rate estimated at 24% in 2019 by the U.S. Census Bureau.
From 2006 to 2010, Tedesco had a role in economic revitalization as executive director of the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority.
“Pueblo and Johnstown have a lot of similarities,” he said.
He said they are both old steel towns that have lost thousands of jobs.
“What Pueblo did about 15 years ago is the same situation Johnstown is in now,” he said. “Pueblo had a consensus around rebuilding itself for the 21st century and brought me in to take the action steps.”
Part of his job was to develop a riverwalk, which increased the quality of living in downtown Pueblo, he said.
“The image of Pueblo before I got there was this sort of bleak, busted steel town, kind of grimy, gritty, high poverty time, and we changed the image by taking action steps,” he said. “Now it’s dramatically changed and tapped into the 21st century marketplace.”
‘Building a consensus’
Vision Together 2025 is focused on implementing a comprehensive strategy for the renewal and growth of Johnstown.
“One person can’t do it alone,” Tedesco said. “The good news is that, in Johnstown, a consensus has been built already with Vision Together 2025’s priorities.”
Established in 2015, the organization focuses on nine goals: mentoring and investing in Johnstown’s youth, developing future leaders, improving health and wellness, modernizing infrastructure, remediating blight and redeveloping properties, leveraging and conserving natural resources, recruiting and retaining businesses, promoting Johnstown and improving governance.
“Building a consensus on those goals; that’s the hardest part,” he said.
“They’ve done that. Now, it’s about action steps. That’s where I thrive.”
‘He sees it through’
Tedesco started with Vision Together 2025 on Monday.
“It’s been going great,” he said. “Out of the gate, my job is to meet individuals and board members of Vision Together, and local elected officials. There’s a list of 50-plus folks whom I must get into conversations with and start learning from them.”
He’s in charge of growing Vision Together 2025 as a startup, he said.
It’s been incorporated as a 501(c)3 in tandem with his hiring. He’s the only employee of the organization, which functions with the help of volunteers.
Vision Together’s search committee established a three-year contract with Tedesco, with a starting salary of $120,000, Vision Together 2025 Chairman Bill Polacek said.
The search committee included Polacek, JWF Industries president and CEO; Cambria County Planning Commission Director Ethan Imhoff; Johnstown Area Regional Industries President and CEO Linda Thompson; 1889 Foundation President Susan Mann; and Ed Sheehan Jr., president and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corp.
“He’s bright, deliberate – someone who, once he starts something, he sees it through,” Polacek said of Tedesco. “He understands very cognitively what needs to be done.”
‘Fountain of ideas’
Vision Together has had a lot of success over the past five years, Imhoff said.
“Now we have articles of incorporation and bylaws,” he said.
“We hope he can take our organization and keep building up Johnstown and the Johnstown region.
“We are pleased to have Mike here and to have someone of his caliber in this position. I’m sure it’s been an overwhelming week for him, but we are super excited to have him on board.”
Tedesco has a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Kansas and a degree in geography from the University of Idaho.
With 2025 in the organization’s name, that year is the over-under for systemic and significant change, Tedesco said.
It may take a couple years of getting to know Johnstown and all of its initiatives and projects before systems can change locally, he said.
“Innovation is tough unless you are an expert at the environment you are operating within,” he said.
“My goal is to become an expert, and then what you are going to see from me is a fountain of ideas that I’ll be pitching to my board all the time about opportunities that I see.”
