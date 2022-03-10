JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A private donor has contributed a $100,000 grant to Vision Together 2025 for the establishment of a program to resettle Ukrainian war refugees in the Johnstown area.
The donation was made through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. No formal plan or start date has been set yet, according to Vision, which pointed out the initiative could be expanded to include immigrants from other locations.
More than 2 million people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded.
“I believe the donor chose Vision because they see our organization as a collaborative group who will successfully utilize this funding,” Vision Together 2025 Board Chairman Bill Polacek said in a released statement. “The current situation in Ukraine continues to be a cruel attack on families, and people are looking for an escape.”
Polacek contends the refugees could help fill job vacancies and slow the city’s population slide that has gone from more than 67,000 in 1920 to the range of 18,400 a century later.
“The donor believes Vision’s forward thinking will help tie the new residents to jobs, which will create a community ecosystem of filling job openings that have been vacant for a number of years,” Polacek said. “Welcoming newcomers will add housing, help our small businesses grow, and allow them to be contributing members of our economy. This is just one of the many ways that we can turn the table on our 100 years of population decline.”
Vision Together 2025 had recently been exploring the possibility of bringing in up to 100 families of Afghanistan War refugees. That plan only became publicly known when it was mentioned at a Cambria County Planning Commission meeting.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, spoke in opposition to how Vision handled the proposal for Afghanistan refugees and said, in his opinion, the same concerns still exist now that the subject has switched to the Ukraine.
“This is the first I’m hearing about this obviously,” Burns said. “But it doesn’t matter if these refugees are coming from the Ukraine or Afghanistan, the problem remains the same. Nobody knows what Vision is doing and what their plan is. It hasn’t been vetted and detailed.”
Vision said it will “continue to update the public as new information becomes available” and that “through the structure that will be developed with the funding, the region will be able to work with immigration agencies and will be poised to help immigrants connect with local service agencies, employers, and others.”
Burns is concerned, though, about the effect of refugees on the economically struggling region, including the city where almost 40% of the population already lives in poverty.
“The questions remain the same as well (as with Afghanistan refugees),” Burns said. “How is this going to affect our schools? How is this going to affect our hospitals. What is the impact in our community? What is it going to be in the community, our schools, our hospitals? The issue isn’t where the people are coming from. How many are coming? We don’t know the answers to these questions. Until they’re open and straightforward with the public, it’s going to be hard for them to get buy-in from the community as to the merits of this. There are just too many unanswered questions that need to be answered.”
