Vision Together 2025 has been busy. For the past several months, we’ve worked with people who love Greater Johnstown and desire to energize the region by celebrating our people and economy.
Volunteers and community members have coalesced their thoughts and ideas about how to improve Johnstown into an Action Plan.
You are invited to join us at 2 p.m. Aug. 31 at Aces in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood as we share the results of months of collaboration across all sectors and the action items that bloomed from ideas both familiar and new.
Similarly, we aim to celebrate our 2,000-plus volunteers who are the bread and butter of Vision Together. All are welcome. Please join us.
All told, community members, volunteers and partner organizations built 49 action items to pursue over the coming months and years to address our challenges and create opportunities for Greater Johnstown residents.
Our volunteer base has also grown this year with the establishment of six new Capture Teams, which brings our total to 117 Capture Teams since Vision was launched back in 2015. Our new Capture Teams concentrate on everything from food security and nutrition to tourism promotion.
The Learning Lamp, for instance, fills backpacks with nutritional foods and distributes them to families. Kids with healthy brains are kids who succeed, and it all starts with nutrition – a fact Leah Spangler and her staff at the Learning Lamp know all too well. That is why they are on the front lines, working to address the challenge of ensuring early childhood nutritional needs head-on. Feeding growing brains is a huge step toward growing a healthy city.
Josh Barto and his team at the John B. Gunter Leadership Program developed the Stackhouse Park Story Walk for kids to both engage with nature and read books along the way.
That’s what early childhood development professionals call a two-fer – young people get to engage with nature and develop reading skills at the same time.
Deborah Orner at the Chamber of Commerce runs the Gunter Leadership Program, and she had a talented class last season because Team Barto was not the only crew that developed a great idea and moved it into implementation. Jacob Wilt, for starters, built a work-force development program in partnership with Greater Johnstown School District that is teaching kids fundamentals to enter the work force.
And don’t forget Barb Pecora. She built a “TechConnect” program to improve digital literacy for our local seniors.
Word on the street is this is one of the most popular Vision Together Capture Teams ever created.
Vision Together empowers Johnstown residents to take ownership of city projects such as improving community health, introducing new amenities and identifying opportunities for community growth.
Volunteers are the heart and soul of Vision Together, and we welcome everyone to share in our mission to improve Greater Johnstown.
We have 49 action items built by community residents, and none of them I can do by myself. I need your help. I need your ideas. I need your vision.
Our Action Plan is not a static document. It will constantly change and adapt based on the ever-evolving challenges and opportunities that we see for Greater Johnstown.
Thus, sharing our 49 action items under the banner of each of our seven priority goals surrounded by our generous volunteer base and community partners is not the conclusion of a collaborative processes among volunteers and community partners, it’s simply the continuation of one. We expect plenty of revisions moving into the future.
Join us on Aug. 31. All are welcome.
