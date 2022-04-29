If you find yourself perched on top of any of the hillsides surrounding the City of Johnstown, you will find it difficult to ignore the footprint of industry that made our city what it is. Some of the mills – Gautier, the wire mill, JWF – are still in operation.
They’re providing jobs for our friends and families and producing goods used around the world.
Others have been reduced to vacant lots; the mills leveled once they were no longer productive. This is where we came from.
You will also notice that the deep valley is split by two rivers, numerous smaller tributaries flow off the hillsides and feed the Conemaugh and Stonycreek. You’ll notice lush green forests and steep mountains that were once completely devoid of trees, harvested to support industry and to provide homes for the rapidly growing population that the city fostered as it grew.
This is our future. These hills and rivers provide us with the next asset that we can tap into to grow the city and region. I’m talking about recreation.
Outdoor recreation is a massive industry. In Pennsylvania alone, it is responsible for almost 150,000 jobs and makes up 1.5% of Pennsylvania’s GDP (gross domestic product), an estimated $11.8 billion in revenue. Looking at our rivers, forests and mountains, we have everything we need right here to take advantage of that.
By developing four key areas associated with outdoor recreation – conservation, asset development and improvement, access to recreational amenities, and fostering a connection between local businesses and the outdoor community – I believe we can genuinely develop a robust recreation-based community consisting of both public and private interests in Johnstown and Cambria County.
A lot of the groundwork has already been laid. Volunteer groups across the region are developing world-class hiking, biking and ATV trail systems, cleaning up our rivers and improving boating amenities, and organically growing the popularity of the outdoors through social media and word of mouth.
Let’s look at those four areas of focus. If we want to ensure that future generations will be enjoying all the great recreation that we are, we need to make sure our activities are done in a responsible manner that shows that we are good stewards of our land and water.
While heavy industry was responsible for the creation of our city, it was and is still responsible for the destruction of our natural resources.
Entire hillsides were clear cut for their lumber, which led to unstable soil that is prone to landslides. Abandoned coal mines filled with water and overflowed into our creeks and streams, turning them that familiar orange color.
Invasive species were introduced to the region for various purposes, including stream bank stabilization (I’m looking at you Knotweed!).
Additionally, a timeless issue is folks just straight-up littering – dumping in wooded areas or throwing trash over riverbanks.
It is now up to us to address the issues brought on the region for, at times, good intentions. We are looking to increase awareness of these issues and work with volunteer groups to tackle them head on.
We also need to ensure that we are developing new opportunities and improving the ones that are currently available.
We already mentioned that a good bulk of this work is being completed by volunteers, which is fantastic. However, at some point, volunteers get older, or busy with life, and can’t dedicate the amount of time necessary to keep projects going. These volunteers are also critical for developing new opportunities.
Our goal is to engage the community and get more people interested in volunteering, so these projects are sustainable into perpetuity.
When I talk about access to recreational amenities, I don’t mean parking areas to get to trails or rivers (although that’s equally important). I’m talking about making access equitable for everyone.
With some of these activities, there’s a cost barrier to entry. Nowhere is that more evident than in our community. What can we do to help our friends and neighbors get out and enjoy the same things we have the privilege of enjoying?
Working with community organizations to provide instruction and gear will help to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy our efforts and helps to create a healthier community.
The last area to address is how we link the local business community to the recreation community. There are a ton of great new businesses as well as all the businesses that have been here for years. How do we get the individuals from out of town into those businesses?
Incentive programs seem to be a good start. Bundled packages that pair recreation with dining are another good start.
These types of programs have proven successful elsewhere and will work in our area as well.
All of this sounds great, but we won’t be able to reach any measurable outcome without working together. This is going to take leaders and volunteers from the outdoor community, residents, business community, and our local government to ensure we are successful.
It’s important that we don’t forget where we came from, but even more important that we move toward our future together.
Michael Cook is a volunteer working to clean and clear trails and river basins throughout the region. He is leading Vision Together 2025’s “Improve and Grow Regional Recreational Amenities” Priority Goal Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.