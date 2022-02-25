Vision Together 2025 considered larger plan for Afghanistan refugee relocation

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Vision Together 2025’s discussions of possibly bringing Afghanistan War refugees to Johnstown and Cambria County to fill jobs was originally larger in scope than what has previously been publicly revealed.
The group was considering a way to place “up to 100 ... Afghani families,” according to a Nov. 1, 2021, memorandum sent to the Vision executive committee. The memo described “a proposed plan to prepare for and accept incoming refugees and immigrants.”
Mike Tedesco, president and CEO of Vision Together 2025, said any possible plans have since been downsized.
The Vision memorandum, which was obtained by past Republican Johnstown mayoral candidate John DeBartola through a right-to-know request, outlined four categories: “engage with the feds,” “pursue state funding,” “grow our capacity to absorb refugees” and “gain support.”
The proposal included exploring bringing on a project manager (noting that the typical workload ratio is one project manager per 75 “refugees”), executing an agreement with the federal government, working to obtain Office of Refugee Resettlement funding, identifying housing units to place the individuals, finding local employers in need of workers and encouraging volunteers.
Asked if bringing in people who have left Afghanistan was currently being discussed, Tedesco said, “This is still very much part of the conversation. The problem still exists. And that problem is local business owners cannot grow without employees, and there are more jobs than employees out there within Johnstown.
"We want businesses to grow because that cures a lot of what ails our local economy. We’re still actively exploring conversations around growing the population of Johnstown. International immigration is one part of that conversation, but it’s also national, state-to-state immigration.”
'Initial expectations'
Shortly after the email was sent to the Vision executive committee, a note appeared in the Cambria County Planning Commission’s November meeting minutes about executive director and Vision board member Ethan Imhoff, now Johnstown’s city manager, providing an update concerning “hosting immigrants, particularly recently evacuated Afghan refugees currently living on American military bases.”
Mayor Frank Janakovic, a Vision board member, said the organization “has been exploring a plan that would potentially bring five to 10 legally vetted immigrant – immigrant – families with skills appropriate to fill some of the many jobs available in our area,” with an emphasis on “immigrant,” during Johnstown City Council’s January meeting.
Janakovic responded to an interview request with an email comment: “The Johnstown that I grew up in was known as the ‘Friendly City’ and was founded by hard-working immigrants (our grandparents and ancestors)! The city of Johnstown does not have a plan to house immigrants; however, our country's fought for freedoms (that) guarantees all individuals, families, citizens and those seeking citizenship or legal relocation the right to locate and reside anywhere within the borders of our country! God bless and help the Ukrainian people who are now fighting to maintain those same privileges and rights or be forced to migrate from their homeland!”
Tedesco was asked if any changes occurred between when up to 100 families were being discussed privately to when five to 10 were being mentioned publicly a few weeks later.
“It was just more diligence, really,” Tedesco said. “Like I said, it was the practical reality of we’ve got to match them up to jobs, we’ve got to match them up to employers. We’re very sensitive to how it might impact local school districts. It’s all of those responsibilities that come with attracting international individuals to the city, that tempered our initial expectations.”
He said scaling back the proposed plan was not a result of it becoming publicly known.
Tedesco did not say if there is a new target for the number of Afghanis potentially being brought to the area.
“This still is adapting,” he said. “A business owner who can bring international individuals in, independent of policy or legislation, they can just do it. A church congregation can just do it. A group of concerned citizens can just do it.”
Politicians weigh in
Tedesco, in a Tribune-Democrat op-ed that ran in January, wrote “While the topic of exploring Afghan refugees amongst immigrants from many other countries was reported at a Cambria County Planning Commission meeting, Vision Together 2025 and Cambria County have no plans to attract refugees to the region.”
When asked about the difference between the November memo that mentioned refugees multiple times and the op-ed, Tedesco said, “Plans adapt. At that moment, as diligence took place, we realized, OK, we need to pull back and make sure we do this responsibly. That’s the best way to say it. That’s exactly what we did. What we’ve learned since then is how dramatic the appetite is from the community to bring diversity into Johnstown.”
“I think it’s pretty disingenuous for him to be able to write an op-ed, if you want to play semantics, then maybe depending on what it is, but the people of this county deserve transparency,” said State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, who was not consulted about any plan before it became public. “And I don’t think they got it. I know they didn’t get it.”
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, criticized Vision 2025 for information revealed in the memo.
“What’s emerged is a far cry from Mike Tedesco’s comment in a Jan. 6 news story in The Tribune-Democrat, where he said Vision 2025 was ‘simply investigating successful programs in other parts of the country’ that brought in a small number of vetted, legal immigrants,” Burns said.
Burns said Vision is “deathly afraid of a public hearing – and now we’re starting to see why.”
“If Vision 2025 truly considered the public as a full partner, they would have come clean from the start,” Burns said. “Instead, they have a secret plan that includes pursuing state funding to develop ‘English as a second language’ programs – and they never even told me anything as a state representative?”
'Independent of policy'
Vision officials have said a goal of the plan would be to help reverse the city’s and Cambria County's decades-long population slide.
“What we were talking about was there are a lot of jobs that we need to fill,” Tedesco said. “That was the predicate for this entire conversation. Everybody needs help. Local employers cannot scale up, they cannot grow if we don’t find a way to fill their open positions.”
Vision, which received $20,000 from the City of Johnstown, as approved by council last year, was apparently working on the plan separate from the local government. One step in the “gain support” category was to “brief city leadership on our plan.”
“It’s not really a policy initiative that legislators approve or disapprove,” Tedesco said. “It can happen independent of policy. Anybody could go out and attract individuals to town. The question is how to do it responsibly. And that’s what Vision Together was exploring.”
Langerholc disagreed, questioning “why they would feel they’re even in a position to do that.”
The senator added: “Those are policy decisions that elected officials need to be in the forefront on or consulted on, not some nonprofit organization that thinks that they’re speaking on behalf of the citizens of this county."
In Tedesco’s email to the committee, he pointed out that discussions had taken place with the office of Pittsburgh’s mayor, and with state and national nonprofits operating within the sector. A note was also mentioned about participating in what was then an upcoming White House call.
“Apparently, Vision 2025 thinks it’s best to chart Cambria County’s future via calls to the White House and consultation with the mayor of Pittsburgh,” Burns said. “My definition of ‘community-driven’ is very different than theirs. The people who live here should come first, not last. I think their handling of this sucks.”