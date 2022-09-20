JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Vision Together 2025's first CEO, Mike Tedesco, has submitted his letter of resignation – citing excitement for pursuing other "entrepreneurial opportunities" in the region.
In his first and only year as CEO of one of Johnstown's premier nonprofits, Tedesco became embroiled in controversy over the organization's plans to bring refugees from Afghanistan to Johnstown's worker-hungry economy without first getting input from local legislators.
Tedesco's resignation comes less than a month after state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, voiced his disapproval of Tedesco during a public meeting of Vision Together 2025.
The meeting stemmed from calls for the organization to be more transparent. Vision's 18-member board, which includes public officials and business leaders in Johnstown, held the Aug. 31 meeting at Ace's on Broad Street as the first installment of regular public meetings.
While stressing his support of Vision as a whole, Langerholc made it clear his support stops at its CEO, though he didn't rehash specific details.
Langerholc said he expressed his concerns about Tedesco “many times, to no avail.”
“Maybe this will yield some results,” he said in front of the whole board, Tedesco and dozens of members of the Johnstown public.
In his letter of resignation, Tedesco wrote only of new opportunities as his reason for leaving the organization. He provided the letter, dated Sept. 16, to The Tribune-Democrat on Tuesday.
Addressing Vision's board of directors, his letter reads: "It is with both a degree of regret and excitement that I tender my resignation with Vision Together 2025, effective September 16, 2022. You are truly doing great things for the community.
"Because of your leadership, Johnstown is once again on the verge of growth. But it’s more than just growth, it’s your pursuit of improving quality of life that separates Vision Together 2025 from lesser civic organizations in other cities. For my part, however, I intend to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities and grow my own investments right here in western Pennsylvania.
"I deeply appreciate all that you have done for me and the hospitality of Greater Johnstown. Indeed, good things are coming to fruition far sooner than 2025, and I look forward to celebrating them with you."
Tedesco moved to Johnstown a year ago from Washington state to lead Vision, a nonprofit that has made revitalizing Johnstown its mission. Vision Together’s search committee established a three-year contract with Tedesco, with a starting salary of $120,000.
Tedesco had previously worked as a planning and economic development director for the Spokane Tribe of Indians for six years. He also previously worked in Pueblo, Colorado, as executive director of the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority.
Vision, established in 2015 as a volunteer group, was incorporated as a 501(c)3 with bylaws and articles of incorporation in order to hire a CEO. The organization focuses on nine goals: mentoring and investing in Johnstown’s youth, developing future leaders, improving health and wellness, modernizing infrastructure, remediating blight and redeveloping properties, leveraging and conserving natural resources, recruiting and retaining businesses, promoting Johnstown and improving governance.
The search committee that hired Tedesco included Vision Chairman Bill Polacek, JWF Industries president and CEO; former Cambria County Planning Commission Director Ethan Imhoff; Johnstown Area Regional Industries President and CEO Linda Thomson; 1889 Foundation President Susan Mann; Ed Sheehan Jr., president and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corp.; and Mark Pasquerilla, CEO at Pasquerilla Enterprises.
In interviews with The Tribune-Democrat immediately after Langerholc's Aug. 31 comments, Polacek, Pasquerilla and Sheehan maintained support of Tedesco.
Calls to those board members and others this week about the circumstances around Tedesco's separation were not returned, but Polacek responded with an email on behalf of the Vision board.
"The Vision Together 2025 Executive Committee has accepted Mike Tedesco’s resignation, and we wish him only the very best in his future endeavors," Polacek wrote.
"While we immediately search for Mike’s replacement, we want to assure all involved with Vision that this change will not deter our mission of creating a stronger, more vibrant region. We will continue to focus on being a collaborative organization that brings resources and residents together to revitalize our community.
"Going forward, we will not be commenting any further due to the fact that this is a personnel matter."
