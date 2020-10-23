Since 2015, more than 120 grassroots-based Capture Teams have formed within the Vision Together 2025 framework.
Capture Teams are groups of individuals, businesses, volunteers and nonprofits that come together to work on specific ways to make Johnstown a better place to live, work, invest and play. Teams have successfully constructed new neighborhood parks and trails, created business development programs, organized community groups and mapped out long-term economic development plans for Johnstown.
Successful teams commonly share strong leadership, a workable action plan and committed volunteers. But they often face an obstacle to achieving their goals. At some point, nearly all projects require funding, which can be competitive and take a long time to obtain.
To help alleviate this problem for Capture Teams, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies started the Vision Together 2025 Capture Awards program in 2017. Capture Awards are small grants of $500 or $1,000 to help start, seed or accelerate projects regardless of what stage of development.
Mike Cook, founder of Friends of The Inclined Plane Trails, has received two Capture Awards in the past to support development on the Inclined Plane hillside.
“You’ve got to put the work in, but it’s totally worth it in the end. The capital is there to take advantage of, so I highly encourage other Capture Teams to take advantage of these funds,” Cook said.
More than $40,000 in Capture Awards have been dispersed into the community to date. Examples of projects that have been supported include greenspace, public art, community development programs and youth initiatives.
Since September, $6,000 in Capture Awards have been invested into nine team projects, mostly within the City of Johnstown, but also in surrounding municipalities such as Ebensburg and Adams Township.
All Vision Together 2025 Capture Teams are eligible to apply for funding. Applications are accepted on a rolling deadline throughout the year, and the program is designed to provide accessible, flexible funding to projects that are creative and have the potential to improve Johnstown.
Applications that demonstrate a diversity of perspectives, economic and community benefits and youth engagement have been met favorably by the Capture Awards Review Committee, a group of volunteers that represents the broader community and reviews applications.
“The Community Foundation recognized early on that Capture Teams would be the key to broad community engagement across all of Vision’s priority areas, and that with just a few dollars, they could help ideas grow into action,” said Angie Berzonski, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies associate director.
“The Capture Awards were modeled after other small grant opportunities, like the Seed Awards at the Sprout Fund in Pittsburgh, to provide the quick funding needed for neighborhood projects to cross the finish line.”
Interested teams can contact Ryan Kieta at rkieta@realdla.com for more information about the program and the application process.
