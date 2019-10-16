Vision 2025 will host its Ladies Day Out from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.

The event will feature five dance fitness instructors from the region showcasing their unique styles of Zumba, kickboxing/dance fitness, belly dancing and hula hoop fitness. 

There also will be 19 local vendors along with pizza and wine.

Admission is free.

Attendees who make a donation to Vision 2025 will receive a raffle ticket for certificates to local businesses. 

Information: 814-270-4266.

Tags

Recommended for you