SOMERSET – It’s not just Somerset Lake that’ll see upgrades in 2020.
Efforts will also get underway this spring to begin developing a 5-mile trail around the lake, Somerset County Trail Coordinator Lindsay Pyle said.
“We’ve received our first round of funding to construct a half mile of trail at the lake this spring,” Pyle said.
Site work has already been ongoing at the lake to prepare for the trail.
Work will initially focus on the eastern side of the lake, she said.
In that area, the trail would wind its way along Gilmore Road and end at Wood Duck Road, Pyle said.
“This (project) is going to take time, but we’re excited to get that first section completed,” she said.
Fundraising efforts are ongoing to acquire enough financial support to complete the trail, which would run a loop around Somerset Lake.
“Hopefully, the progress we’re making will drum up more interest,” she said.
At the same time, a nearly two-year, $7 million project to install new drainage, upgrade the spillway and do other work at the lake bed itself is also getting started.
Somerset Lake was all but drained in 2017 to clear the way for work, but permit issues slowed the process to a halt.
As planned, Grove City-based Thomas Construction will handle the 253-acre lake project, increasing the dam’s height along with other work.
When work is complete, local and state officials say, the region will have a safer lake built to serve as a better habitat for bass, walleye and other fish.
Uptown fund
The local nonprofit Somerset Inc. was awarded $240,000 a year over six years to get a plan into motion that would revitalize the borough’s uptown business district.
Efforts are underway to acquire several dilapidated structures for new development, among other initiatives.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the funding in mid-November as part of a statewide allocation of $26 million in Neighborhood Assistance Plan funding, DCED officials said at the time.
