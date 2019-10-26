Four years ago, when Carnegie-Mellon University’s Remaking Cities Institute crafted what would become the Vision2025 Framework, they interviewed hundreds of community members and facilitated a dozen public workshops. Out of this community planning process, CMU identified Johnstown’s riverwalls as the city’s largest pieces of blight. Ecologically, the rivers are unshaded by trees, creating water temperatures too high to support fish and wildlife. Economically, downtown has no riverfront development. Johnstown’s buildings and public spaces have always “turned their backs” to the rivers instead of embracing them as assets. And socially, there are only a few places – difficult and unattractive to reach - where people can access the rivers for recreation and enjoyment.
The walls serve one unilateral function: to mitigate flooding by pushing stormwater as quickly as possible through the city. They function as over-engineered drainage sluices, remnants of 1930’s technology still standing in an age when we have a more sophisticated understanding of the architecture, engineering, art and science behind urban flood management.
– – –
Shortly after the Vision2025 framework was published, Johnstowners got to work on projects large and small. Street trees were planted in neighborhoods, business incubators opened downtown, community groups were created; parks and trails constructed - but investing in the city’s streams remains Vision2025’s big, hairy goal for creating a 21st century Johnstown.
When a group of civic leaders approached the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which owns the riverwall system, and asked, “how does Johnstown start a dialogue around a reimagined riverfront,” USACE’s response was eye-opening: nobody in Johnstown had ever asked that question before.
The Corps put together a ten-year timeline of programs and projects that the city could participate in, and the long march toward a contemporary urban stream system began.
Four years later, and USACE has become a close partner in the move toward updated river infrastructure. Recent investments into Johnstown are significant, including:
• A Hydraulic and Hydrology Assessment (2016-2018), $250k, to understand Johnstown’s current floodplain model and the effectiveness of the riverwalls.
• Sanitary Sewer Infrastructure Fund (2019), $2.1m, to support the Fairfield Avenue redevelopment project.
• River Channel Maintenance (2019-2020), $1.1m, to maintain the channel around Johnstown High School.
• SilverJackets Blight Assessment (2019-2020), $250k, to identify and map blighted properties within the floodplain, and develop a federal buy-out strategy for conversion of these properties into green infrastructure.
It is important to note in any conversation around rivers in Johnstown is that because USACE’s mission locally is “life safety and flood control,” no changes will be made that jeopardize those things. Johnstown and USACE both agree that the community deserves the most effective flood mitigation technology possible. What USACE has demonstrated is its willingness to use its mission to help advance other community priorities in Johnstown: economic development; progressive environmental practices; more comprehensive utilization of natural resources; and the creation of more community-oriented parks and recreation spaces.
– – –
On Sunday afternoon, Vision2025 is continuing the dialogue around urban rivers with a lecture by Kate Orff, one of the world’s most highly regarded landscape architects. Orff’s firm SCAPE has led the design of riverfronts all over the country, including in New York, Boston, San Francisco, and many places between.
For its efforts, last month SCAPE was awarded the Smithsonian’s Cooper-Hewitt Design Award, recognizing it as the country’s most innovative landscape architectural practice. And Orff herself is a MacArthur “Genius” fellow and incoming Fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects.
This free event is ideal for anyone interested in rivers or thinking about how Johnstown can invest in its urban streams: recreation advocates, artists, planners, businesspeople, citizens. The goal is to learn what other cities have done, and think as a community on how Johnstown can work toward a more ecological, economic, and social waterfront
The lecture is part of a Resilience Accelerator, a unique urban planning model piloted at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation by Orff and Johnstown native Thaddeus Pawlowski, himself an expert in flood relief planning. Along with the lecture, other events are taking place this weekend with 30 graduate-level Urban Planning and Design students from Columbia.
The Accelerator will culminate with a report-out to the community, scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday at the Bottleworks, where Vision2025 will announce its cumulative financial impact, Columbia will speak to the outcomes of the Accelerator, and representatives from the Army Corps and PA-DCNR will reflect on how they are investing in Johnstown.
