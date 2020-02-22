For Jarrod Bunk, bicycling is a passion that not only has given his life fulfillment – it’s something he’s turned into a career.
“This simple act of riding a bike is so transformative and it’s your freedom,” the 35-year-old Moxham resident said.
“Bikes became an escape for me, and without them, I don’t know if I’d be around today. It’s given me a place to exist and be.”
As a teenager Bunk learned from various bicycle mechanics the trade of repairing them and hasn’t looked back.
“I sucked in school and couldn’t pay attention, but bikes were the only thing I could pay attention to,” he said.
“I picked it up, I learned it and I loved it. I love everything about it. Nothing has ever felt so right to me.”
It’s through his love and appreciation for the sport that Bunk opened Hope Cyclery, located at 104 Franklin St., Suite 2, in downtown Johnstown.
The shop, launched in August, offers bicycle sales and repair services along with accessories.
Bunk wants to make a socially conscious contribution to the city.
“Anyone can open a retail business or buy an existing business – all that is is money,” he said. “I don’t want to exist that way. I’m doing retail with a purpose.
“If a person buys something here, they’re helping to create change in the community.”
With every bike that is sold, Bunk said he wants to refurbish a bike to give to someone in need.
“We have bikes that fit all needs,” he said. “Our new bikes start a little bit above $500, which doesn’t always work for everyone, so we want to offer when we have refurb bikes that are usable, we can get those into the program.
“Anytime someone gives a bike to refurb, that money wouldn’t be used for the shop. That goes right back into fixing bikes for people, helmets for kids or programming.”
He said he sees Hope Cyclery as a place that has a has mission of changing people’s lives through bicycles.
“Bikes are transformative and they are a vehicle of hope and show that we are all equal, whether you have a $50 bike or a $15,000 bike,” Bunk said.
‘Every child needs a bike’
Through cycling and with the help of other cyclists, he plans to work with various organizations, including schools, nonprofits, trail designers and food pantries on projects to improve Johnstown.
This past year, Hope Cyclery held a holiday bike drive.He was able to refurbish 35 children’s bicycles to be handed out with 13 of them going to children identified by The Learning Lamp as in need.
“I think every child needs a bike and we need to make that happen, so we’ll be teaming up with more nonprofits this year to get more bikes out, and our goal this year is 100 bikes,” Bunk said.
He said the shop also offers a bike-for-work program that provides bikes to adults as a source of transportation.
“The goal is you’re going to use a bicycle for transportation to gain re-entry into the workforce,” Bunk said.
“We recently worked with someone who just got out of prison to get them a bike to use for transportation and they now have three or four job interviews and a way to get there.”
In November, the shop held its inaugural “Cranksgiving” – which included 12 bicyclists taking to city streets to collect food donations.
“We ended up having over 265 pounds of food for St. Vincent de Paul, and this year our goal is 1,000 pounds,” Bunk said.
Other programs include creating an after-school program for children, where they can learn how to work on a bicycle properly, clean up rides along rail trails around the city, holding basic bicycle maintenance clinics and starting a women’s clinic taught by women cyclists.
“I want this place to be a space where people can grow,” Bunk said.
Bunk is active with Friends of the Inclined Plane Trails, and was instrumental in getting the Inclined Plane Trails open to mountain bikers and hikers.
“The Inclined Plane Trails project is the most iconic set of mountain bike trails that we have in Johnstown or the surrounding areas,” he said.
“There’s nothing that touches it. What we have built so far is amazing.”
He added that area residents are fortunate to be able to take advantage of the trail systems, such as the Ghost Town Trail.
“It’s a special place – it’s long enough that you can destroy yourself if you want to, but it’s also short enough that it’s accessible and attainable to everyone,” Bunk said.
“The visuals that you experience while on it are breathtaking and it’s not something that happens anywhere else.”
His hope for the bike shop is to make a community impact, whether it’s through giving people bikes or by doing trail work and trail maintenance.
“Getting your hands dirty is what creates change,” Bunk said, “and I think getting people together to get all their hands dirty is the way we can progress as a society and make Johnstown a good, friendly place for people to live.”
