Johnstown will likely once again be a popular stop for candidates, their surrogates and parachuting journalists during the 2020 presidential campaign.
During the 2016 cycle, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton held rallies in the city. Trump visited Cambria County War Memorial Arena, which was filled with more than 6,000 supporters. Clinton held a bus-tour stop at Johnstown Wire Technologies.
Meanwhile, reporters from major national outlets and those from other nations, including Norway, Japan and England, dropped into the region to present snapshots of the local political, economic and social climate. The oft-repeated story was of a once-Democratic Party stronghold that had endured years of job losses and brain drain where voters were now gravitating toward Trump and the GOP.
“In 2020, I’m getting a sense of the same international interest that we had in the past,” Cambria County Republican Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said.
“I’ve already been contacted by several of the news networks that we met in 2016. So the goal is to just try and show that Johnstown and Cambria County is a really great place to live and raise a family. I honestly feel like Cambria County has been targeted as like a bellwether county, traditionally Democrat and the support that Trump has here is just phenomenal.”
Trump carried Cambria County with 67% of the vote.
His victory followed years of political change. A county once led by Democrat U.S. Rep. John Murtha for three decades is now divided into two congressional districts represented by Republicans who live outside the area – U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson (R-Centre) in the 15th Congressional District and U.S. Rep. John Joyce (R-Blair) in the 13th. Both are seeking reelection this year.
In terms of Cambria voter registration, Democrats held an advantage of 55,828 to 27,549 in November 2009 that shrunk to 38,935 to 34,478 by November 2019, as a result of both economic matters and social issues, where the GOP’s pro-life stances on abortion and Second Amendment rights are seen as more in line with the area’s conservative leanings.
“It’s not that these voters moved away from the Democrats without a reason,” Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College, said. “And so what you’ve seen over the last 10 years is a pretty dramatic shift from these blue-collar working class Democrats to the Republicans because of the philosophy change that’s undergone within the Democratic Party. That’s not likely to change.”
Kulback thinks the switch has come, in part, because, the “Democratic Party has left its base behind.”
Mary Lou Davis, co-founder of Indivisible Johnstown, thinks Trump supporters are “voting against their own best interests.”
“They’re going to see this,” Davis said. “Trump is already talking about Social Security, Medicare, those kind of issues. It’s very different if it impacts somebody that you know and then until it impacts you.”
Politically, Davis described the region as hard to turn, but thinks that “a good candidate that can bring people from the middle forward, nobody that’s too extreme” could gain support.
Putting the trends in historic and recent context, Davis added: “I think the Democratic Party, once John Murtha was gone, we started to see this start to fall apart. But I do think that the Cambria County Democrats and people in this area have to be more well organized, and I think do a lot more fundraising, and getting out there and trying to get money behind candidates. I’m seeing some difference in the county Democratic Party now. I’m starting to see a little more of them kind of showing up, being out there.”
