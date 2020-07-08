Construction and maintenance work on the Inclined Plane Mountain Biking Trails has been done by hand since 2017.
It has been a grueling labor of love.
But the volunteers who dig the earth and move the rocks – with shovels and hoes – might soon get to lighten their burden thanks to receiving a $10,000 grant through Exelon Corporation’s Powering Communities Employee Volunteer Awards Program. Vision Together 2025 Inclined Plane Trails Capture Team plans to spend the money buying equipment, specifically a mini-excavator.
“For the last three years, everything we’ve done up there has been by hand,” said Mike Cook, project coordinator. “I like to think that I’m in pretty decent shape. But I turn 40 this year and getting up there and doing everything by hand is harder and harder every weekend I get up early and go out.
“So getting a mini-excavator, like what was used on the Quemahoning Trails, is what we’re planning on doing with that money. That’s just going to help us with trail maintenance.”
The capture team received the grant from Exelon, the parent company of Constellation New Energy, a business where David Rasmussen, a trail volunteer, works as an engineering manager.
Rasmussen hopes getting the new equipment will help the group improve the trails and therefore further enhance the area’s outdoor recreation scene.
“As we develop more and more trails, which is the benefit to possibly getting a mini-excavator, we have the capability to build more trails, more advanced trails or more trails that cater to everybody’s needs,” Rasmussen said.
“As of right now, we’re primarily intermediate trails and some advanced. But, as we’re able to develop more trails, which cater across the board, it’s an opportunity to be more of a destination for mountain bikers and hikers as well, which obviously ties into the local economy.”
The Inclined Plane Trails Capture Team’s work is part of an overall effort by multiple groups, including Vision Together 2025 and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, to develop trails in the region.
CFA has donated $250,000 in direct grants for hiking and biking trail development over the past decade.
“We think that speaks well of the enthusiasm and just the hard work that’s happening locally to make those trails even more of a draw than they already are,” said Kecia Bal, communications officer for the CFA, which announced the Exelon grant earlier this week.
“We’re just happy to be able to support this effort in every way we can. We’re happy to be able to support grassroots efforts like this where local people are stepping up, they’re investing in our region and we’re glad to see it happen.”
