Ken Dranzik’s roommate got him a job at a summer camp when they were attending Slippery Rock University.
That’s where he found his career.
After graduation and a few years at other camps, Dranzik joined Summer’s Best Two Weeks in 1990 and has overseen the program’s growth and expansion with development of the Quemahoning Recreation Area.
Today, Dranzik is property manager for both the public recreation area and the nearby Summer’s Best Two Weeks Quemahoning camp – one of two Somerset County locations.
He and his wife, Martha, live on the Summer’s Best property.
“It’s a great place to work,” Dranzik said earlier this month, sitting in a pavilion at the Quemahoning Recreation Area Beach.
The recreation area opened in 2003, and now includes a large beach for swimming, pavilions, a boat launch, a concession business and campground with 25 recreational vehicle sites and 40 spots for tents.
Last year, the facilities recorded 30,000 visitor days, said James Greco, chairman of Cambria Somerset Authority, which owns the Quemahoning Dam and Reservoir.
‘Behind the scenes’
Although Dranzik pointed out that he had a hand in building everything at the recreation area, he is quick to give credit to Greco and the other CSA board members for the inspiration and leadership.
“I’m behind the scenes,” he said. “A lot of people had the foresight to bring recreation here. The CSA board and Dr. Greco had the vision. They were looking for recreation opportunities.”
The Quemahoning was developed in the early 20th century to provide water for manufacturing. Bethlehem Steel also developed BethCo Pines, a luxurious getaway for members of its management team.
The company was dissolving in the 1990s and looking to sell the entire dam and property. After negotiations, the Cambria-Somerset Authority took ownership of the lake in 2001 and began considering proposals for recreational development.
“CSA had multiple objectives here,” Greco recalled. “No. 1 was to produce high-quality industrial water. No. 2 was to increase the recreational venues available in the area.”
The authority did a study that showed swimming, camping and picnicking were limited locally.
But the authority was not in a position to fund development, so it started looking for a partner.
“As a water authority, we operate in the red every year,” Greco said. “The counties subsidize it. We couldn’t go back to the counties for more money for recreation.”
BethCo Pines
Summer’s Best Two Weeks became that partner.
The nonprofit, non-denominational Christian summer camp was outgrowing its nearby facility on Lake Gloria in Boswell.
“In 2000, we had kids on a waiting list for four straight years,” Dranzik recalled.
The nonprofit worked out an agreement with the authority to renovate the old BethCo Pines into a new summer camp. In turn, Summer’s Best would develop and manage the public recreation area.
Dranzik was named property managers for both Quemahoning developments.
“He’s operated that place from day one,” Greco said. “He’s the one who takes the grief. He does a great job running it.”
With help from some grants, Summer’s Best has financed the improvements.
“None of your (local) tax money went into this park,” Dranzik said, recapping the development and ongoing expansions at the recreation areas.
“That is all covered through Summer’s Best Two Weeks,” he said.
BethCo Pines had been dormant for almost a decade. The three swimming pools and other facilities had to be removed and replaced. Summer’s Best invested about $2 million in developing its camp, Dranzik said.
Camping, fishing
Quemahoning Family Recreation Area was an immediate hit and has attracted more visitors every year.
“It has turned into a regional facility,” Greco said. “During the summer, the RV sites are rented almost every day.”
The 2019 season was exceptional, he added.
“We had a great summer last year,” Greco said.
“It was a hot, dry summer. People were out in droves.”
Several other organizations have contributed to the reservoir’s development as a recreation area.
Area sportsmen’s clubs have added fish habitat structures to the lakebed, which had been stripped bare before the dam was built. Steel companies did not want debris messing up their water, Dranzik said.
But underwater features are necessary for aquatic life such as insects and crustaceans.
“You can’t just put fish in a lake and expect to have fish,” Dranzik said. “You have to put food in for the fish.”
The habitat has allowed fish to flourish in the Quemahoning, he said.
Whitewater’s impact
Benscreek Canoe Club has also become a major partner in the recreation venue. The group raised $1 million for a valve and installation that allows several whitewater releases from the Quemahoning for rafting, canoeing and kayaking on the Stonycreek River.
The releases have had a significant impact on the recreation area, Dranzik said.
“What affects us most are the whitewater releases,” he said. “I get more tent campers than I ever had in the past.”
Groups of kayakers come from several states to get on the Stonycreek.
“They all come in to do whitewater,” he said.
“That’s having a big impact on the campground.”
The Laurel Highlands On & Off Road Bicycling Association spearheaded efforts to develop a 17-mile bicycle trail through the woods and fields around the lake. Additional spur-loops are in the works.
Dranzik said he’s not seen a major impact from the new trail on camping or other activities at the recreation area – yet.
“People are still trying to figure out the trail,” he said.
