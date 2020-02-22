For two miles, the Iron to Arts Corridor will wind its way through five Johnstown wards, linking together sites of historic and cultural significance, while livening up a pathway that is currently rather unattractive in spots with crumbling walkways and old walls.
It will pass through Conemaugh, downtown, Prospect, Minersville and Cambria City, going near JWF Industries, the Center for Metal Arts, Peoples Natural Gas Park, the Johnstown Flood Museum, Stone Bridge and Bottle Works.
Murals, greenery, signage and lighting will accentuate the trail, all designed to celebrate the city’s steel-making history, natural surroundings and arts, while becoming part of the region’s tradition of trails.
“Every community has something that makes it unique and special when you go to different parts of the country,” said Jackie Kulback, chief financial officer at Gautier Steel, which has been a leader of the project. “What makes us unique is our mountains, and our valleys and the trails that connect everything together.
“Whenever you start reading the history of what happened in our valley, it started off as Indian trails. And now these trails have become roads. And some of these trails have evolved into something really special in this area. You don’t see the beauty that we have here until you step back. These trails give us that ability to step back and look at what we really have and appreciate it.”
Kulback envisions the corridor improving the neighborhoods through which it passes, citing downtown as an example.
“Whenever we get that section done on Washington Street, that’s taking what’s going on down at the park and bringing that down past the Press (restaurant),” Kulback said. “The lighting will be continuous. It will take you down toward Clinton Street. And so now, all of a sudden, you’re starting to circle in a whole block, as opposed to just here and there. It’s really starting to tie things together.”
‘Viewing history’
One of the planned trailheads is to be at Bottle Works in Cambria City, but it could extend farther in the future.
“It’s really a different look at Johns-town, coming down through all that industrial area where our parents, grandparents worked,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said.
“It’s kind of viewing history as we come through there, just the natural part of some of our ethnic background coming through there, the steel mills, leading to the Bottle Works, right now. We hope to, in the future, extend that where it goes the whole way out through Johnstown.”
Some work has been done, including the removal of overgrowth, but the main project is awaiting the completion of the due diligence process of determining land ownership and right-of-ways. But funding has been secured, including $500,000 from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which Gov. Tom Wolf formally presented in August 2018.
The project has been a collaborative effort of elected officials, along with Gautier, Bottle Works, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
Multiple local organizations have worked together on the project, including the writing of the plan.
“The Iron to Arts Corridor has truly been a collaborative effort between Gautier Specialty Metals, the Bottle Works, the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County and the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership,” DDJP President Melissa Radovanic said.
“It was written to showcase the past, present and future of our community, and I’m excited to start to see all the pieces fall into place.”
