More than $100 million in construction over the past three years for three new outpatient centers is just part the investment story for Conemaugh Health System and its parent, Duke Lifepoint Healthcare.
There are ongoing facility upgrades and new technology, along with plans for even more construction, William Caldwell, Conemaugh market president, said at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
“We are in the early phases of planning a new structure on this campus,” Caldwell said. “It will be three to five stories, initially, and it will be structured for additional floors should we have to add on in the future.”
The new building would be located in what is now a grassy area between the atrium section and Flinn Street and will help consolidate cardiology and some surgical services, Caldwell said.
“It is not an easy one to construct, because there are buildings on three sides,” he said. “We are engaging the general contractor early on in the process to help with design.”
The new building will connect with the existing hospital on the third floor, with design to improve the flow of foot traffic through the main campus and improve efficiency.
Caldwell did not provide an estimated time line for construction.
Plans are also being developed for a fourth outpatient center in Cresson Borough. The facility proposed in the 800 block of Second Street will consolidate existing physician practices and include additional services.
Meanwhile, remodeling work will brighten and update medical units throughout the main campus over the next few years. Work began in the Good Samaritan building and will continue, with two or three units slated for work this year. Work includes technology upgrades, fresh paint and new floors and ceilings.
Conemaugh invested more than $1 million in its downtown Lee campus last year, including major renovations of the Crichton Rehabilitation Center.
All Crichton inpatient rooms are being converted to private rooms.
Conemaugh’s wound center and transitional care unit short-term skilled nursing facility are also at Lee, along with Select Specialty Hospital.
“Select Specialty will eventually move to this (Memorial) campus,” Caldwell said. “But even if we wanted to move Crichton or the transitional care unit, we don’t have the space here or the beds.”
Caldwell admits it is challenging to find uses for some of Lee’s older areas.
“There is still a lot of effort around the (former) State Theater,” he said. “I hope that comes to fruition. That’s one of the things that can revitalize downtown.”
Caldwell points out Lee also has the newest structure on either campus. The section at the corner of Market and Lincoln streets opened in October 2003 as then-UPMC Lee Regional’s $25 million Patient Care Center. The addition included emergency, obstetrics-gynecology, neonatal intensive care and orthopedic-rehabilitation units. One floor of the wing has never been built out for use.
The newest section of the main campus opened in March 2001 as the $39.7 clinical pavilion connecting the original Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital building with the former Good Samaritan Hospital building.
