Vision 2025 recently celebrated the opening of Locust Park with a ribbon cutting and special ceremony downtown.
This new green space, a $60,000 investment, transforms part of a blighted downtown lot into a colorful “musical garden” for children of all ages.
Locust Park is built in memory of Leo and Stavroula “Stella” Cakouros, as a tribute to the spirit and work ethic of the many immigrants who found a welcome home in Johnstown, the “city with a soul.”
The Cakouros family partnered with Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to implement the project, which features a rounded central patio with brick – matched to complement nearby structures.
A seating area borders the patio, and decorative elements reflect local historic buildings.
The highlight of the design is four custom-ordered outdoor percussion instruments: a swirl, yantzee, imbarima and tuned drums.
Johnstown Youth Corps Graduation
On Friday, the Johnstown Youth Corps (JYC) celebrated its 2019 summer work season with a graduation ceremony.
The JYC is a 10-week program employing 10 high school aged youth, two crew leaders and a coordinator.
Its mission is to prepare and empower the future workforce of Johnstown through a combination of on-the-ground experience and classroom education.
This summer, the JYC constructed and maintained outdoor projects, including community gardens, parks, trails and other area assets. The JYC team also spent significant time “in the classroom,” learning life skills and career development skills.
“The youth Corps has a two-fold vision,” said Josh Beck, JYC coordinator. “We beautify the city by targeting highly visible areas to better the city. We try to bring together volunteers and different partnerships.
“The other aspect is that we try to develop the youth that we have. We try to teach them a lot of different skills and develop them more professionally. We have a lot of different educational classes to better their resumes, to show what employers are looking for, to show how to act and look in a professional environment.”
Malachi Kennedy, one of the JYC summer crew members, said, “The JYC has made me feel like I’ve done more in my community. I’m really helping out to make it look nicer for people living and coming here.
“I’ve learned teamwork skills, gardening, the ability to look at a place that’s not up to date and make it look a little bit nicer.”
This program is in its second year and is funded jointly by Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Alleghenies and the Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board.
• To learn more about the latest Vision2025 updates, follow along on Facebook.
• To become involved in Vision2025, contact Johns-town Area Regional Industries or the Cambria Regional Chamber.
Vision 2025 is Johnstown’s community and economic development initiative. Since 2015, over 3,000 individuals have been engaged in dozens of project teams. In the past four years, these teams have been responsible for nearly $10,000,000 of cash investment into the Johnstown area.
