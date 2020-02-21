Area hospitals are taking a variety of approaches to the financial challenges of delivering health care.
• Conemaugh Health System has invested more than $100 million since 2018 to develop outpatient centers in Richland, Cambria Township and Somerset Township. Groundbreaking for a $2 million Cresson Borough center is expected this year.
• The former Somerset Hospital became UPMC Somerset in February 2019, joining the growing multi-state UPMC Health System. The merger has brought additional specialists to Somerset, expanding programs.
• Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is committed to remaining an independent community hospital. It has joined 12 other hospitals participating in the Pennsylvania Rural Health Model, demonstrating new hospital payment structures for Medicare and Medicaid.
Top executives say each of the three organizations had a strong 2019, financially.
William Caldwell, Conemaugh Health System market president, said community-based outpatient services are paying off.
Conemaugh Ebensburg opened in December along Route 22 near the Route 219 interchange. Conemaugh Somerset opened in January along North Center Avenue.
Both facilities have seen strong numbers. The Ebensburg center consolidated services from several existing facilities in that area, Caldwell said.
“Somerset is a new location,” he said. “The first two weeks we saw over 400 lab and X-ray visits. They are new services for us in that area.”
‘Value-based reimbursement’
At Windber, hospital CEO Tom Kurtz said volumes and revenues are up, thanks to several new programs.
“We are coming off the best year in a while,” Kurtz said. “The cardiac cath lab far exceeded expectations.”
A walk-in orthopedic clinic has also proven successful, bringing larger orthopedic surgery volumes to Windber.
The Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is voluntarily participating in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s Pennsylvania Rural Health Model.
Through the program, Windber receives fixed payments, set in advance, from CMS and other participating payers. The funding covers all inpatient and hospital-based outpatient items and services, the CMS website says.
For their part, Windber and other hospitals are redesigning the delivery of patient care to improve quality and better meet the health needs of their local communities.
“It is a transition from volume-based to value-based reimbursement,” Kurtz said. “It flattens out the revenue stream and makes budgeting easy.
“We have put a transition plan in place to show how we can prevent non-appropriate use of the emergency department.”
‘Evidence-based practices’
At UPMC Somerset, hospital President Andrew Rush said joining the UPMC system is paying off.
“It’s been a wonderful year – the best in, probably, 15 or 20 years,” Rush said. “We are doing some things we were not able to do before. It is showing with our volumes and the increase in patients from new areas – new ZIP codes.”
UPMC is now sending 20 specialists to see patients in Somerset, providing expertise from the renowned Pittsburgh hospitals.
Christine Wolff, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services, brings 25 years of experience with UPMC.
“She’s been a welcome addition,” Rush said. “She’s been able to help us integrate with UPMC and standardize protocols.”
“We learn from our service lines across the system,” Wolff said. “It provides a lot more exposure to evidence-based practices.”
Being part of the larger system has also helped Somerset save money and update technology, said Mark Miller, vice president for support services and facilities.
“In a year’s time, we’ve had over $1 million in savings from supplies,” Miller said. “There is immense buying power.”
As other hospitals get new equipment, UPMC can add Somerset to the update, he added.
Relationships, independence
UPMC Somerset’s location invites networking with other UPMC hospitals in Altoona and Bedford, along with the system’s newest member, UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland.
“It makes it a lot easier to address needs on a regional basis,” Rush said. “We can share physicians and meet the needs of the patients in all that region.
“We feel we are in a good location.”
Conemaugh has reported similar benefits from the economy of scale created by its four hospitals and from being part of the Duke Lifepoint Healthcare system.
But Kurtz said there is value in remaining independent. Although the hospital board chairman, California billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, supports the hospital and Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber through his charity, NantHealth Foundation, both facilities are becoming more financially independent, Kurtz said.
“The fact that the hospital has maintained its employment level when hospitals this size are closing or joining larger systems is an achievement,” he said.
Larger systems are beginning to set the direction for health care, Kurtz suggested.
“There is health care reform going on in this country right now that is not planned,” he said. “Big systems have a place, but I still feel community hospitals are viable assets.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.