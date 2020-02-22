Despite rising tuition costs and lower enrollment, colleges and universities in the area are looking to the future and continuing to invest in higher education.
Recently, Mount Aloysius College and St. Francis University bolstered their health science pursuits.
St. Francis completed the first phase of the Sullivan Hall expansion that created the Experiential Learning Commons last summer in Loretto.
The 10,000-square-foot addition created classrooms, clinical education space and laboratories, St. Francis Vice President of Advancement Robert Crusciel said.
“The second phase of the project includes reconstructing Sullivan Hall,” Crusciel said, “and transforming it to become the centerpiece to our expanding health science programs.”
At the moment, the programs are scattered across campus. Once the project is complete, Sullivan will bring them all under one roof.
Director of the Experiential Learning Commons Brenda Guzic said the project began because the facilities at the university were lacking.
“Inadequate space and aging equipment made it difficult to meet the increasing requests for simulation opportunities,” Guzic said.
Now, there are five mid-fidelity manikins, seven high-fidelity manikins and a variety of task trainers. Also included, is a simulation center that features five state-of-the-art simulations suites, a simulated living space and a five-bed, 800-square-foot inter-professional skills lab.
Guzic said the expansion is helping the university “remain competitive” and it allows St. Francis “to continue to attract and recruit prospective students.”
An additional use of this facility will be by first responders, such as EMS, law enforcement and firefighters.
In Cresson, Mount Aloysius recently received a $100,000 grant for an Anatomage Table from the George I. Alden Trust to add to a health science program.
The table is a three-dimensional simulation experience that will allow students to perform human dissections. Additionally, it will allow students to complete quizzes with the already installed software.
“This is a major breakthrough,” Mount president John Mills said about the machine.
As a former medical school instructor, Mills is excited for this piece of equipment to be added to the college’s curriculum.
The Anatomage table has already been ordered and training will be completed in the spring. By this fall, the table will be in use by students and faculty, Mills said.
Forensics students at the Mount will have the opportunity to use the new equipment and in the future it can be used to continue medical education.
Facility upgrades
Renovations of existing buildings also rank high for local institutions.
At Pitt-Johnstown, continued work is planned for the Living/Learning Center. The two-year project began last summer due to mold issues in the 26-year-old building.
Half of the rooms in the structure are under renovation and are expected to be done in May, vice president of finance and administration Amy Buxbaum said.
The $11 million project includes new paint and carpets, replacement of the HVAC units and a complete renovation of the bathrooms in the center.
Buxbaum said the remaining rooms will be completed by the end of 2020.
Mount Aloysius is planning a residency project to begin in the spring.
Mills said the $15 million top-to-bottom renovation to Ihmsen Hall is to be done over the course of three years and be paid for out of the college’s reserve fund.
One of the major undertakings is converting an open area on the ground floor into classrooms and study areas, Mills said.
One of the renovations to begin soon at St. Francis is that of the Black Box Theatre.
According to Crusciel, when long-time theatre professor Kenny Resinski suddenly passed after 46 years at the university, a grass-roots effort was started to memorialize Resinski’s legacy with a state-of-the-art theatre.
The goal for the renovation is $3 million, with $2 million already raised. The remaining funds are expected to be collected by the end of 2020.
By committing space and resources, music, dance and visual arts will also benefit, Crusciel said, not just theatre arts.
“High school students active in the arts want to know that SFU is a place where their interests can thrive, no matter their academic pursuits,” Crusciel said.
Penn Highlands degrees
This year is going to be “exciting” for Penn Highlands Community College, according to director of marketing and communications Raymond Weible Jr.
“Our new president, Dr. Steve Nunez, is leading the college with new energy and ideas,” Weible said. “The president will be collaborating with existing community partners while looking to tap into new ones in order to push the mission of the school forward for many years to come.”
Advancement occurring in the fall of 2020 is the addition of four new degrees and one new certificate program.
Sustainable hydroponic agriculture and rural entrepreneurship, medical coding and billing, social service assistant, marketing management and a direct support professional certificate are set to be available to students.
Financial aid software will be updated, which will automate the process.
By doing this, Penn Highlands hopes to free up staff “to spend more time recruiting and helping existing students,” Weible said.
In terms of admissions, Penn Highlands is projecting an enrollment of 1,725 for the spring of 2020.
This is a slight increase over spring of 2019, Weible said.
Trish Corle, vice president of student services at Penn Highlands told The Tribune-Democrat previously that she thinks the school is seeing students and parents become more “consumer savvy” when it comes to education.
She said higher education is now understood as an investment and there’s a lot of homework that needs to be done in order to truly comprehend that investment.
Penn Highlands provides an opportunity to earn a degree that can put them directly in the workforce or complete the first two years of a bachelor’s degree at a lower cost, Corle said, and parents and students are seeing the value a community college can offer.
Enrollment challenges
St. Francis president the Rev. Malachi Van Tassell has told The Tribune-Democrat previously that the university has also kept consistent enrollment numbers over the past two decades.
Mills has maintained that although Mount Aloysius is holding steady, there is a “demographic cliff” to contend with.
Due to lower birth rates, there will be a severe decrease in high school graduates beginning in 2026.
Mills said the decline can be directly traced back to the recession that occurred between 2007 and 2009.
The Mount has already adjusted to this expected decline by reaching out to neighboring states to recruit new students.
“It’s really produced results,” Mills said.
The college is in its second year of recruiting in New Jersey and is now in Ohio and Maryland.
But Mills won’t be at the Mount much longer. In February he announced his retirement from the college after serving as the president for three years.
He came to the college in 2017 to serve as senior vice president of academic affairs and provost before stepping into the top position in 2018 when former president Tom Foley left for another position.
Pitt-Johnstown has also expanded recruitment campaigns, according to Therese Grimes, associate vice president of enrollment services and director of admissions.
That’s been done in order to find students that the university believes will be a good fit.
“We’re aware and cognizant of the ‘typical’ Pitt-Johnstown student and we’re strategically aligning our marketing, recruitment and scholarship allocation to bring in the best classes possible,” Grimes said.
Currently, Pitt-Johnstown is seeing a slight down-turn in enrollment throughout a 10-year span. But Grimes said the decline is among specific populations, such as students who are undeclared.
She added that “non-first generation students” are opting to enroll in community colleges first “rather than financing a four-year college degree right after high school graduation.”
Pitt-Johnstown rolled out a Pell Match program a year ago for that exact reason. This allows a student to attend the university after high school by creating access where it otherwise would not have existed. The program works by matching Pell Grants students have dollar for dollar.
