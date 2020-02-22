Corey and Kyra Gilmore can testify to the economic impact of recreation.
Business growth at their Dillweed Bed & Breakfast and gift shop businesses is directly linked outdoor recreation, Corey Gilmore said.
“It has definitely increased, largely due to the expansion of the Ghost Town Trail,” he said.
“We would not be here if not for the Ghost Town Trail, realistically.”
It’s not just bed and breakfast businesses. Area hotel/motel, AirBnB and campground operators also confirm that expanded hiking, bicycling, whitewater sports and other recreational opportunities are bringing more visitors to the area.
Dillweed Bed & Breakfast opened in 1993, a year before the official Ghost Town Trail launch. The business is located along Route 403 at the Dilltown trailhead in Buffington Township, Indiana County.
“When we first started, it was 12 miles out and 12 miles back,” Gilmore said. “We were the starting point. Now we are in the middle.”
The trail has expanded to 32 miles, from Blairsville to Ebensburg, with an additional 12-mile spur through Belsano with plans to complete what could be the first continuous looping rail-trail in the country.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources in January named Ghost Town the state’s Trail of the Year for 2020, and Gilmore is already seeing positive results.
“We have, I think, three or four new bookings for summer because they have read about the Trail of the Year,” he said.
Hotels see ‘uptick’
More visitors are coming to Cambria and Somerset counties for the outdoor recreation and other attractions, and those coming for other reasons are staying longer to enjoy the region, lodging providers say.
Melissa Radovanic is corporate director of sales and marketing for Crown American Hotels, which includes the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown and Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1440 Scalp Ave.
“Both the hotels have seen an uptick in business with the increase in recreation opportunities,” Radovanic said.
Guests at both hotels include a mix of business and leisure travelers.
“Leisure travelers include those coming for class reunions or weddings,” Radovanic said.
“They may stay a day or two longer for recreation, or they are coming specifically for the attractions and the recreation.
“We have a lot of people coming specifically for Coal Tubin’.”
Headquartered at 416 Main St., Coal Tubin’ operates whitewater excursions on the Stonycreek River.
The hotels also see surges in guests during Thunder in the Valley, PolkaFest, Showcase for Commerce, Stonycreek Rendezvous and music festivals, she said.
“The list goes on and on,” Radovanic said. “It’s actually very difficult to find a room on weekends in the summer.”
Having ‘a good time’
At Meadowbrook Bed & Breakfast, 160 Engbert Road, Richland Township, owners Andrew and Mary Lou Astorino-Fedore have also seen more business from whitewater enthusiasts, building on their traditional base audience.
“A lot of times, the bed and breakfast customers like to go to small towns and find the local nightlife,” Andrew Fedore said. “They like the BnB because it’s so personal.”
Those traditional guests are finding more to like when they come to Meadowbrook.
“The response is: ‘We love it here,’ ” Fedore said. “It rejuvenates our liking of Johnstown. People come and have such a good time.
“As a destination city, we are doing a better and better job of entertaining the guests who are coming.”
Place ‘books itself’
For those looking for a little different experience, there are now dozens of AirBnB lodging options shown for Cambria and Somerset counties on the organization’s website.
AirBnB, the website says, uses online memberships for those with accommodation space to connect with travelers.
A two-bedroom AirBnB apartment in downtown Johnstown was first mentioned as a joke when Leah Spangler and her husband, Edward Dreikorn, were discussing the future of the property Dreikorn’s family owned.
Listed as “Mid-century Motorcycle & Vintage Vinyl” on airbnb.com, the second-floor Walnut Street apartment sits above a vacant storefront that Spangler says was Johnstown’s original motorcycle dealership.
That history inspired the couple to feature a motorcycle theme in the apartment’s décor.
“Plus my husband likes motorcycles,” Spangler said at the apartment.
Their AirBnB has operated since June, hosting about 60 or 70 guests.
“It has worked out extremely well,” she said. “This place books itself. We are booked every single solitary week.”
Guests include a fair number of area natives returning to Johnstown for family gatherings, as well as those coming for various local craft shows and events, she said.
Earlier this month, guests booked the apartment as base for their Groundhog Day excursion to Punxsutawney.
“We have some guests coming up just for the hiking and riding trails,” Spangler said.
‘Unique experiences’
Across town, Wesley Adam has created what he said is an experience for groups looking to connect or reconnect with one another while exploring the region.
Listed as “The Clubhouse” on airbnb.com, the former Central Avenue storefront includes a large bunk room with 15 beds, stacked three high. There is a kitchen and a common area, including a partitioned area and air mattresses available for co-ed groups.
“I like to facilitate unique experiences for individuals, but more for large groups,” Adam said at The Clubhouse.
Adam launched the AirBnB last year in a Moxham building he has owned for 12 years. The former uniform store, gym and barbershop had been vacant because Adam had moved away.
He has similar space in Frostburg, Maryland, that has found success hosting bands, youth groups and others who like to “share a bonding experience,” he said.
“Everybody who comes, loves it,” Adam said.
Adam plans to develop the second floor for bedrooms, including some with more privacy. The ground floor will become a public gathering area.
Camping abounds
For many, outdoor recreation means camping, and the region has a variety of opportunities.
Quemahoning Family Recreation Area manager Ken Dranzik says the Somerset County campground’s 25 recreational vehicle spaces are usually full on summer weekends, and the Stonycreek whitewater kayak and raft enthusiasts have filled more of the 40 tent spaces through the summer.
Other publicly-owned campgrounds include Duman Lake County Park and Prince Gallitzin, Blue Knob, Kooser, Laurel Hill, Laurel Ridge, Ohiopyle and Shawnee state parks.
