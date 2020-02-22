Department stores are a thing of the past for downtown Johnstown, but specialty stores seeking niche markets are increasing, city officials said.
“We don’t have what we used to have,” City Councilwoman Marie Mock said. “That’s indicative of the way it’s been since the steel mills closed (in the early 1990s). But we have seen an uptick.”
Book store and café Classic Elements opened recently on Main Street and “they are doing well,” Mock said. The Vault, Creator Square and Camille’s House of Style are other recent additions to downtown.
There’s more in the pipeline, Mock said, though she couldn’t say much because of confidentiality with potential businesses.
“There are several specialty shops, not just clothing but others, that are trying to look for a home down here and plans are in the works,” she said.
An improved business presence downtown is not going to happen overnight, Mock said.
“It took 30 years to fall apart, and will take a long time to come back,” she said. “That’s all there is to it.
“It’s not bustling by any means, but it is growing. It is not going to be a metropolis like it used to be, but we have to reinvent ourselves.”
Growth in Richland
There’s reinventing also to be done in Richland Township.
Although the Johnstown Galleria’s former management company admits the mall is currently stumbling, Zamias Services President Joe Anthony boasts the tax base growth generated by the mall in Richland through the years.
In February, Zamias turned over operations to a receiver who will sell The Galleria in time to a new developer.
“Thirty years ago, Richland was smaller, not the dominant school district, not the dominant marketplace it is today,” Anthony said.
The Galleria created a snowball effect: retail businesses that The Galleria brought to the community expanded and made Richland what it is now, he said.
Walmart started out as a department store in The Galleria.
“Walmart was doing so well, they needed to get bigger and moved to where it is now,” he said.
Galleria challenges
With what he believes to be a stable population, Richland Township Supervisor Keith Saylor said the goal is to keep existing businesses.
“I think our goal as a board of supervisors at this point would be rather than trying to attract new businesses, we’d like to preserve and retain ones that are here,” Saylor said.
There’s the East Hills Plaza on Scalp Avenue, and a mile and a half down the road is Bel Air Plaza. University Park Plaza is across from Richland Town Center, where Walmart is located.
“Those strip centers are always changing and someone will decide we need another body building-type place or Chinese restaurant – we have a number of those,” Saylor said. “Small businesses are pretty enterprising and if there is a need, they will fill it. Scalp Avenue is still a thriving retail area, and (so is) Walmart.
“The unknown is The Galleria and what might be in store for those folks,” he said. “It’s hard to sustain a place that big when only a few tenants are doing good.”
Shopping malls are in decline across the country. Store bankruptcies and closings as well as the rise of e-commerce and discount chains means that as many as 25% of U.S. malls will close by 2022, Credit Suisse predicted in 2017, Fortune Magazine reported.
The Galleria has seen a lot of tenants vacate – 32 from 2012 to 2019 – but it’s for a mixed bag of reasons, not all because they weren’t making money, Anthony said.
Draw of smaller markets
Johnstown sits squarely in the camp of smaller to mid-size markets. Anthony said now he’s seeing retail tenants who once left these smaller “micro-markets” coming back. “We opened a deal with TJ Max in a town in North Dakota that has a population about one-third of Johnstown,” he said.
Old Navy last year announced plans to nearly double the number of stores in its North American fleet to 2,000, focused mostly on smaller markets, according to a Market Watch story.
And last year, Kohl’s opened in the Indiana Mall about 45 miles northwest of The Galleria, Anthony said.
“Indiana is a lot smaller than Johnstown, so why are they flowing back to these smaller markets? In my opinion, because they have less competition,” he said.
“What you try to do in a market like this is keep your retail sales in the region.”
He said that means giving people a reason to shop in Johnstown instead of floating into Altoona, Westmoreland County or Pittsburgh.
“Johnstown has enough people and enough people buying things that if we can provide better retailers, better services, better restaurants, you’ll keep the dollar in town,” Anthony said.
