The following is a snapshot of some of the noteworthy happenings within Vision2025, Johnstown’s Community Planning, Engagement, and Development initiative.
City receives Complete Streets planning grant
This week, Johnstown was awarded a $5,000 planning grant through the Pennsylvania WalkWorks program, to develop a “Complete Streets” Policy.
WalkWorks is a program of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and is in its third year of grantmaking. This highly competitive grant was awarded to only 10 applicants throughout Pennsylvania. The selection committee included representatives from the Pennsylvania Departments of Health, DCNR, PennDOT, DCED, a consulting transportation engineer and the University of Pittsburgh.
The city’s goals are to increase connections to destinations downtown, and to create design guidelines for a safer, more walkable and more bikeable downtown.
Mark Lazzari, the planning department manager for The EADS Group and board member of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, helped to prepare the application.
“The city is working diligently to revitalize itself as a regionally significant recreation, transportation and visually spectacular hub,” Lazzari said.
“Various planning, design and project implementation efforts are underway or are about to begin that will ultimately connect assets throughout downtown. The City’s Complete Streets Policy will help to ensure that transportation enhancement projects are consistently designed and constructed to best meet the needs of the city.”
TreeVitalize grant awarded to Vision2025
Vision2025 has been announced as a recipient of an $8,000 TreeVitalize grant. TreeVitalize is a public-private partnership established by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, to help build capacity within communities to plan for, plant, and care for trees, and to offer educational trainings to help citizens understand the diverse benefits of trees and the importance of properly planting and maintaining them.
This grant will fund community tree plantings in 2020. In total, 40 new trees are being planned.
These plantings will be the latest in a series of Community Plantings since the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy completed its Trees for Johnstown plan in 2017, an assessment of canopy in the city and roadmap for the future that has been adopted by the Johnstown Shade Tree Commission.
More than $100,000 has been invested recently in the city’s urban forest, including more than 80 new street and park trees that have been planted throughout neighborhoods.
Three sites have been selected for new trees next year, including:
• Locust Park, a new pocket park downtown that was built in the summer and which converts a vacant lot into a musical play space for children.
• The Cambria City National Historic District, where 30 trees were planted in 2018.
• West End Park, a key recreation space in the city’s West End.
All street trees in Cambria City have been specifically requested by residents or business owners. Trees are only being planted in front of properties where they have been requested. As part of this request process, property owners agree to water and monitor the trees for a period of two years.
Trees in Locust Park and West End Park are maintained during the growing months collectively by City Public Works, Conservancy forestry staff and the Johnstown Youth Corps. These resources provide the manpower and technical knowledge to ensure tree vitality; of the 80 trees planted in the past three years, 95% are currently thriving.
Volunteer groups also support planting and maintenance, including Friends of Cambria City, West End Improvement Group, United Neighbors of Greater Johnstown, Vision2025’s Greenspace Capture Team and local Rotary Clubs.
Vision2025 commissioned the “Trees for Johnstown” plan in 2016, a roadmap for this and future plantings. A priority goal of Vision2025 is the installation of green infrastructure throughout the community, including urban street trees, parks, trail connectivity and waterfront improvements.
