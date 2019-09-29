Unemployment is low, new businesses are popping up in our downtown and our beautiful outdoors are drawing people in from all over.
It is not difficult to find the positives in our community these days.
And it is not just volunteers with Vision 2025 who are seeing these positives. Folks from the outside have noticed as well.
Johnstown was recently rated one of the top small towns in Pennsylvania. In fact, Johnstown was rated No. 1 on a list written by Anietra Hamper for Planetware.com. Hamper encourages visitors to explore the Johnstown Flood Museum – after all, for many that it what our city is best known for.
But she cautions visitors not to stop there. She calls the Heritage Discovery Center another must-visit attraction that highlights our region’s rich immigrant heritage and our ties to iron and steel. The author also brags about Johnstown’s strong arts and culture scene – calling out the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and Cambria City Ethnic Festival as examples.
The planetware.com article is a good reminder to all of us of how fortunate we are to live in such a great community.
Hopefully the article will draw even more visitors to our region. When they come, be sure to welcome them and share what you think makes our community tops on the list of places to visit.
And speaking of great things about our community, here are some of the milestones that the Cambria Regional Chamber has reached so far in 2019:
• The Cambria Regional Chamber has set a record for new members this year with 60 in the first six months of 2019.
• We were able to kick off a new youth ambassador program in collaboration with Vision Together 2025 and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
• Twenty new leaders are enrolled in the John B. Gunter Leadership program this year. In the past 21 years, 400 people have graduated from this program, representing more than 200 community businesses and organizations.
• The Chamber has entered into a new partnership with the Young Professionals of the Alleghenies.
• We created a new Recreation Economy Council to help lead outdoor recreation as an economic driver in our region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.