One of the items that topped the list for local school districts in the current year is innovation.
Leaders at various districts pointed to enhancements or new features as drivers in learning, safety and extra-curricular activities.
Here’s a look at what some area school districts are reporting:
Richland
Richland School District is replacing all of the lock cores in the high school with the CyberLock System.
The elementary overhaul has already been completed and the high school is nearly done. A team of three began the work but now maintenance specialist Cody Hofecker is completing the installation of the cyber cores.
“The system really eliminates the human error of misplacing or losing a key,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
The cost of this project was nearly covered by a $170,000 grant for which high school Principal Tim Regan wrote an application. He also serves as the safe school director. The only cost to the district was around $20,000.
Nadonley said the upgrade will increase the safety of the schools because of the way the system works.
The CyberLock key is about the size of a car fob with a metal piece on the end. The fob is then programmed based on what a teacher or faculty member needs to access.
When a faculty member inserts the end of the fob into the new lock, a code is transferred to open the room. If a CyberLock key is lost, it can simply be canceled – keeping anyone who may find it from using the fob.
Nadonley said this creates a peace of mind compared to a physical key.
That’s because if a physical key is lost it could mean having to change all the locks in a school. Taking that route could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said.
Other endeavors Richland is looking at are possibly upgrading the sound system in the auditorium and installing LED lights on the stage.
The district is also trying to diversify its computer science and coding programs.
Director of Education Services Brandon Bailey said Richland recently received a PASmart grant that will be used to increase technological offerings from kindergarten through eighth grade. Four teachers will be sent for training.
“We’re proud of the things we’ve done in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics),” Bailey said.
Forest Hills
Forest Hills School District received a PASmart grant for computer science at the elementary school as well.
Superintendent David Lehman said the grant will allow the district to purchase specific hardware and provide “professional development for staff.”
Additionally, junior-senior high school students will be participating in the Rutgers University Computer Science for All Project.
“We are very proud of our efforts to produce an effective, efficient and attractive learning environment,” Lehman said.
Other activities at the school include $3.7 million in outdoor facility renovations nearing completion – including adding a synthetic-surface multi-purpose field, a new concession stand and ticket booth at the high school stadium. The track is to be resurfaced, a synthetic infield at the baseball field installed, bleacher improvements done and outside fencing erected.
In the category of preparing students for post-graduation, Forest Hills has partnered with Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
In December, the schools announced that a dual enrollment opportunity for an associate degree would be offered at the high school. Lehman said the program will focus on industrial production technology.
Another effort to improve came in the way of a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) program added this year at the elementary school.
“The vision was to provide targeted instruction in STEAM principles and to build an elementary curriculum to complement (and) align with the junior senior high school programming,” Lehman said.
He explained that adding art into the established STEM methodology is expected to improve aspects of learning such as problem solving, gross motor skill development and creativity.
Greater Johnstown
At Greater Johnstown School District, an innovative aspect recently added to the elementary is the service dog for the building.
Superintendent Amy Arcurio said Vanna, a golden retriever, has been with the school for nearly a year and her presence has been impactful on the students and faculty.
“She’s just brought a joy to that whole building,” Arcurio said.
Vanna and her training were acquired through a grant that elementary Assistant Principal Kim Moore and school psychologist Janelle McCoy wrote. Vanna has a weekly schedule where she gets to spend time with different classrooms.
Arcurio said the children in the school have a blast with Vanna – hugging her, petting her and reading to her. Vanna also serves as a shoulder to cry on and a much needed friend, Arcurio said. If the district can get another grant, Arcurio said school officials would “love” to add service dogs at other buildings.
Johnstown is constantly looking at “revising and revamping” curriculum in the school, Arcurio said.
“We are getting you ready for whatever you decide to do,” she said.
School officials pointed to a partnership Johnstown has with Penn Highlands that provides an opportunity for students to graduate from high school armed with associate degrees.
Arcurio said the district is working to focus the program on subjects that might suit students more in the future – such as business, marketing or early education.
The district is also expecting to add sixth grade into the Summit Learning Academy offered at Johnstown. Currently fifth and ninth through 12th grades are offered.
Arcurio compared the academy to a college experience, where the student can dive deeper into subjects that interest them while also fulfilling their core requirements.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Bishop McCort Catholic High School announced a similar academy endeavor in January. The McCort Blended Academy, which opens the school to students from a larger geographic area, allows for a combination of online and in-person studies.
Jack Bassett, McCort’s classroom innovation coordinator, said he thinks the blended academy represents “the future of education.”
Four students are enrolled, but Bassett and Principal Tom Smith said they expect the program to take off in the fall.
Students spend three of the five school days each week completing core classwork online, with Bassett’s supervision. The other two days are spent at McCort with Bassett leading classes such as gym and art.
While enrolled in the McCort Blended Academy, students will have full access to all extra-curricular activities.
Westmont Hilltop
The Westmont Hilltop district is focusing on early literacy at its elementary school, new Superintendent Tom Mitchell said.
He called the system a bottom-to-the-top approach, where the foundations of learning are constructed in kindergarten through third grade, and then built upon throughout the rest of the students’ educational experiences.
“We’re looking at how do we get every single student to read on grade level by third grade,” Mitchell said.
Westmont focuses on five “big ideas,” curriculum director Amy Brown said.
These are phonics, phonemic awareness, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.
Mitchell said a reading specialist and interventionist was recently hired to assist in the pursuit of these core goals.
Mitchell said there are 14 pre-k facilities that feed into the district and Westmont is taking steps to help pupils feel comfortable entering in the school system.
This is being done by hosting more events to introduce new students to the environment of Westmont. Mitchell said the effort has been successful.
“It’s really fun for me as a new superintendent to see how all the pieces fit together,” Mitchell said.
Another subject Mitchell touched on was trying to work with students with social and emotional learning (SEL) challenges. He said students are taught how to deal with their emotions and how to adapt to society.
Westmont completed a Green Spirit Week Feb. 10-14 where every day an activity was aimed “at bringing an awareness to the importance of kindness,” according to a district release.
“Start with Hello” yard signs were posted throughout the district.
The week was sponsored by the SAVE (Students Against Violence Everywhere) Promise Club and the Sandyhook Promise parent group.
Windber Area
Windber Director of Special Education and School Enhancement Richard Lucas spoke of his district’s focus on SEL – Social Emotional Learning.
A mental health provider was contracted through Assurance Counseling Services in Windber last year. As mental health in students moves to the forefront of schooling, the counselor provides an extra resource to provide assistance, Lucas said.
“Our school board has invested this into our community,” Lucas said.
“We’ve seen outstanding success with this.”
There’s dedicated time to the SEL program at Windber’s elementary school. Lucas said it’s about 15 minutes a day every day, and he thinks that speaks to the school’s appreciation of the concept.
Tied into social and emotional learning is the positive behavior program, Rambler Bucks.
“It’s about catching kids doing the right thing and encouraging good behavior,” Lucas said.
Students are rewarded with in-school “cash” that can be redeemed for various items.
Windber is continuing to “build on the success” of the Camp Hamilton property that is near the district, Lucas said. Students are bused out to the facility – complete with a cafeteria, classrooms and bathrooms – where they can work on various outdoor activities.
Lucas said Superintendent Joe Kimmel has been driven to make Camp Hamilton more valuable to the district.
These are a couple of facets that Lucas believes helped lead to the National Blue Ribbon that Windber received in the fall of 2019 from the U.S. Department of Education. He said this is the highest award that a school can be given and the high school received it for an exemplary status.
According to the National Blue Ribbon Schools website, “the program celebrates school excellence, turnaround stories and closing subgroup gaps. The award is both a high aspiration and a potent resource of practitioner knowledge.”
“We offer a lot for a really small school,” Lucas said. “We are really dedicated to that.”
