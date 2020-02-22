The upper portion of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in northern Cambria County, once so contaminated by mine drainage that it ran acid-orange and couldn’t sustain aquatic life, is becoming a popular destination for anglers.
“It’s a tremendous comeback story,” said Len Lichvar, vice chairman of the Stonycreek-Conemaugh River Improvement Project (SCRIP) and manager of the Somerset Conservation District.
More than eight miles of the river, from the outflow of the Lancashire No. 15 Acid Mine Drainage Treatment Plant near Northern Cambria to the upstream boundary of a flood control project near Cherry Tree, are now classified by the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission as Class A Wild Trout Waters. That means they “support a population of naturally produced trout of sufficient size and abundance to support a long-term and rewarding sport fishery.”
“It’s now becoming a destination point for anglers from all over, not just locally,” Lichvar said. “That’s what an active treatment system can do. That’s an economic generator, right there, where they had nothing but a historically polluted river for all those miles.”
Barnes & Tucker Coal Co. closed its Lancashire No. 15 mine in 1969 and shut off the pumps, and the mine began to flood. Less than a year later, acidic mine water flooded out of the mine and into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, causing a “major pollution event” and killing fish en masse, state Department of Environmental Protection documents show.
The turning points for the contaminated river were the removal of a coal refuse pile that had been polluting the river and the opening of the Lancashire No. 15 plant in 2011.
The $13 million plant pumps, treats and discharges 4,000 to 5,000 gallons of water per minute from the Lancashire No. 15 and associated mine pools, according to th DEP.
“That flipped almost 30 miles of water in a very short amount of time from a highly AMD-polluted waterway to a wild, reproducing brown trout fishery,” Lichvar said.
AMD ‘like a cancer’
The West Branch of the Susquehanna River is one of several recent success stories among the region’s waterways.
Another such victory came when the Stonycreek River was named Pennsylvania’s River of the Year in 2012 after a decades-long cleanup effort that saw it go from acidic to alkaline.
But Lichvar emphasized that that success is always at a “tipping point” and that constant work is needed to maintain it.
“What really has to be understood,” he said, “is that, although we’re treating abandoned mine drainage, we’ve never eliminated one ounce of it. OK? Not one drop. There’s just as much AMD pouring out of abandoned mines today as there was 25, 30, 50, 75 years ago. … It’s like cancer. You might not be able to cure cancer in certain forms, but you can treat the symptoms, and that’s really what we’re doing here.
“The source of abandoned mine drainage is deep underground, in mine pools and boreholes. You can’t plug them because they’ll just break out somewhere else. You can’t make them go away.”
Is there any hope that those mine pools could ever run dry on their own?
“That could take hundreds (of years),” Lichvar said. “There is the possibility, we’ve been told, that perhaps someday they will eventually clean themselves up, but that’s estimated to be decades if not hundreds of years into the future that no one can predict for certain. … In the immediate future – in our lifetimes, in your kids’ lifetimes, in your grandkids’ lifetimes – most likely not.”
Sites at risk
Thus, treatment systems are required to address acid mine drainage. One of the earliest such systems in the Stonycreek River basin was built in the 1990s along a tributary, Oven Run, in Somerset County.
Phil Wilson, a Somerset-based engineer for the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, explained how passive treatment systems work: Acidic water flows into the system and enters a “settling basin,” where some of the metals that are suspended in the water settle out. The water then flows into a series of ponds and basins filled with limestone, topped with a layer of compost – the limestone neutralizes some of the acid in the water, and the compost helps keep the metals from the water from coating the limestone.
When the limestone becomes so coated with metals that it can’t neutralize the acid, the system starts to fail. Rehabilitating such systems involves agitating the limestone to remove the coating metals and adding some new limestone to replace what’s dissolved over the years.
“Basically,” Wilson said, “what’s happening is that the limestone is so coated with iron and other metals that it can’t treat the water anymore. It’s so plugged up that the water can’t go through it, so (the water is) just bypassing the system right now.”
The Oven Run passive treatment system includes five sites.
Four of them are maintained by the Somerset Conservation District. One of those four sites, “Site E,” was rehabilitated last year. Another, “Hawk View,” is currently being reconstructed; work there is expected to wrap up by April.
Funding has not yet been secured for the last two sites. (The last of the five systems, “Site B,” is managed by DEP. A spokesperson said recently that Site B is at the end of its lifespan and that the agency is in the design phase of a plan to redesign the site.)
“Until funding is secured” for the reconstruction of the remaining Oven Run systems, Lichvar said, “those two systems will continue to catastrophically fail, and the water quality of the Stonycreek is gradually degrading as we speak because of that.”
There are a total of 23 passive treatment systems in Somerset County.
‘Change the dynamic’
The headwaters of the Little Conemaugh River are in surprisingly good condition. According to Lichvar, surveyors recently found wild brown trout reproducing in the upper reaches of the river, near Portage, an indicator of good water quality.
However, there are “a wide variety of very significant AMD discharges” along the Little Conemaugh below the trout-supporting headwaters, and as a result the river is “extremely degraded” by the time it reaches Johnstown. A recent fish survey found only “one rainbow trout that looked lost as could be” in the river at Johnstown, Lichvar said.
While there are fewer sources of acid mine drainage in the Little Conemaugh River basin than in the Stonycreek River basin, the sources that do exist are much more productive, Lichvar said – thousands of gallons per minute, compared to the hundreds of gallons per minute that flow into the Oven Run treatment systems.
In fact, many of the drainage sources along the Little Conemaugh River put out so much water that passive treatment systems, such as those along Oven Run, won’t work.
The only effective ways to treat drainage from those sources, according to Lichvar, are active treatment systems – large plants such as the Lancashire No. 15 plant.
An active treatment system is reportedly being planned for the Little Conemaugh River basin in Portage Township, just northwest of Portage Borough. DEP documents indicate that the plant would treat drainage from the Hughes Borehole, the Sonman Boreholes and Miller Shaft and discharge the treated water into the Little Conemaugh.
“That’s the only way that it will ever return close to its former self,” Lichvar said of the planned active treatment system. “That would drastically improve the water all the way to the Point in Johnstown. … If this active treatment system comes in, that certainly will change the dynamic of that waterway.”
‘Major next step’
There are places in the Stony-creek River basin, too, where there are still “major impairments,” Lichvar said. Shade Creek and Paint Creek, for example, are both “still highly polluted by abandoned mine drainage.”
Lichvar said: “There’s a dead zone on the Stonycreek where Shade Creek and Paint Creek hit it, downstream on the Stony-creek from the mouths of both those streams, just upstream from the McNally Bridge.”
Efforts to abate mine drainage in Shade Creek and Paint Creek has met with some success – but, Lichvar said, an active treatment system is probably the only way those streams’ water quality will be “significantly improved.”
“That would make a huge additional bump in our recreation, our eco-tourism, everything that everybody in Johnstown and the region is now promoting, if we can bring Paint Creek and Shade Creek back,” he said. “That’s where the next big jump on water quality lies.
“That could be significant as far as recreation, angling, boating, kayaking – and business and industry, because it would improve water quality for everybody.”
A planned active treatment system in the Shade Creek watershed is “crucial as a major next step to our water quality improvement in the Cambria-Somerset region,” Lichvar said.
“That will be the only thing that will ever bring the Shade Creek watershed back,” he said of the planned treatment facility.
“You’re talking 15, 18 miles of water there that, right now, is off the radar as far as fishing, recreation, what have you.
“If that system would come in, it would be a historic amount of water. It would be akin to what the Oven Run systems were back in the 1990s – it would be that big of an impact, because you bring back miles of water as a fishery, a recreational destination, and you’d also improve the rest of the Stonycreek River at the same time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.