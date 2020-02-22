Although leaders are encouraged that more travelers are using commuter flights at John Murtha Johnstown Cambria County Airport, they stress it takes more for the airfield to be successful.
“The biggest goal for the short term and the long term is to drive the airport to the next level of funding,” airport authority Chairman James Loncella said at the terminal.
All airports rely on state and federal financial support for operations and facility expansions.
Much of it is based on past performance at a facility.
Loncella said there are three key areas when it comes to funding:
• Enplanements: More people getting onto and off of airplanes at Johnstown
• Operations: More takeoffs and landings at the airport.
• Based aircraft: Planes using the airport’s hangars and tie-down spots as home.
“We need to drive those three metrics,” Loncella said. “As a board, whatever we do, we have to ask: Are they driving those metrics?”
The authority is pleased with the team approach for success that includes airport management, commuter operator Boutique Air, fixed-base operator Nulton Aviation and military units based around the airfield.
“We have great synergy,” Loncella said. “Everybody is at the table together.”
Boutique’s ‘tangible steps’
Boutique immediately turned around enplanement numbers after taking over the local commuter flights in November 2018, frequently doubling the previous year’s numbers by month. But reports for November and December of last year showed smaller increases, with several flights canceled for maintenance issues.
“We are always striving for something better,” Loncella said. “Considering the airline in the context of what we have had in the past, we are very happy.”
Authority members have discussed the canceled flights with Boutique CEO Shawn Simpson, and have been pleased with the response.
“Shawn Simpson wants to put a maintenance base here,” Nulton Aviation Executive Vice President Larry Nulton said.
“That should reduce the maintenance cancellations.”
A Johnstown maintenance hub would include a spare aircraft based here, he added.
“It is not just discussion,” Loncella said. “They have taken tangible steps.
“They have started moving equipment here.”
Nulton confirmed that two trailers of equipment have arrived to prepare for the new service.
Although Boutique’s Essential Air Service contract to operate the federally-subsidized flights ends in October, Loncella said the new maintenance base and continued popularity of the commuter service should allow the airline to renew the contract, with the authority’s support.
“They are going to be a long-term player,” he said. “We are going to see continued improvement.”
Expansion, charter service
Meanwhile, the airport is seeing promising developments not directly related to the commercial air service.
Earlier this month, a $1.45 million state Multimodal Transportation Fund grant was accepted by Cambria County commissioners that allows for the next phase of its expansion and upgrades on the general aviation and business aviation side of operations.
The funds will allow renovations of two older hangars to develop an office complex that already has its first tenant identified.
Tri-State Charter, of Evansville, Indiana, has had its four jets based at Johnstown for several months and is expected to move its headquarters into the new office complex.
Currently, the aircraft fly from Johns-town to another airport to board passengers.
With its headquarters here, leaders say Tri-State should be able to have more of its flights include a Johns-town departure.
The hangar renovations follow two state-financed upgrades to the airport’s fixed-base operations business center and main hangar. Nulton Aviation manages the center under its contract with the airport.
“A big part of the airport success is with Nulton,” Loncella said. “They play a key role.”
The renovated business center has been open since late last year and includes a flight school and aircraft simulator. Larry Nulton said it has been well received.
“They love it, especially the pilots’ lounge,” he said.
“The business community has been pretty receptive. More aircraft coming in and they are using more services.”
A ‘fresh perspective’
As a pilot, Loncella said the upgraded facility will sell itself.
“Word gets around,” Loncella said.
“If you have a nice FBO, people who otherwise may not have landed at Johnstown, will do so.”
An official grand opening will be planned in the spring when key elected officials’ schedules can be coordinated to participate.
Nulton Aviation also has five employees being trained as certified mechanics for the Beechcraft jets operated by Tri-State.
Having a certified service operation is expected to bring more Beechcraft planes to Johnstown, Nulton said.
Airport Manager Chad Gontkovic landed in the position earlier this month.
He said he’s impressed by the support from those involved with the airport.
“Being able to walk into a job like this with all the people around me, I consider myself lucky,” Gontkovic said in his new office.
“I think I can add a fresh perspective,” he continued. “We can make the airport improve as the asset it is to the community and the area as well.”
