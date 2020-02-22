As the adage goes, at some point after pulling another person out of the river, a better solution is to go upstream to find out what is causing people to end up in the water.
A collaboration between the Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and the 1889 Foundation in Johnstown is focusing on eliminating “up-stream” issues contributing to health concerns that could be preventable.
According to the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment, 13% of adults ages 20 and older in both Cambria and Somerset counties are diagnosed with diabetes, higher than both the state and national averages.
To increase healthy living and help people prevent diseases including diabetes, the Foundation will soon launch the Pathways Community Hub at the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health in downtown Johnstown.
The Hub, headquartered in the Pasquerilla Plaza, will contract with community health workers – a new kind of workforce, said Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the Hub.
The workers should hit the ground running in the late spring or early summer, she said.
They will receive clients through referrals made to the hub by callers to a hot line.
Their job is to develop pathways of resources addressing health care, housing, education, employment, transportation and food insecurity that would lead an individual holistically to an improved living condition, McMillan said.
“The Hub is a coordinated way to ensure people with complex health needs are connected to a range of local, existing services needed to improve and manage their health,” she said.
‘Improving lives’
More than 40 communities across the nation have implemented Hub models.
Community health workers will be employed by social service agencies, with which the Hub is in the process of contracting, McMillan said.
The Jefferson Center for Population Health and the Pathways Community Hub is the largest initiative of the 1889 Foundation, which provides grants to improve the health of people and communities.
Beyond improving health, the 1889 Foundation sees its purpose as “improving lives,” said Foundation President Susan Mann.
“We will grant approximately $4 million dollars this year to support health and wellness initiatives in Cambria and Somerset counties,” Mann said.
Grants from foundations are growing in importance to local nonprofits, said Don Gardill, CEO of Lee Initiatives health and wellness endowment.
“I think they are, just because the need in this community is so great,” he said. “They get more requests every year for their services, which means they need to raise more money.”
‘We’re helping people’
Since 2005, Lee Initiatives has provided grants to community organizations that are directed toward improving the life and health of the region served by the former Lee Hospital.
“This year we’ve received applications from 71 nonprofits asking for $1.2 million,” Gardill said. “The board has approved $600,000, or about half the total.
“The grants vary from year to year depending on how our investment portfolio goes. We want to keep that endowment growing. It started at $10 million, now it’s at $16 million and we’ve given away $6 million.”
Gardill said Lee Initiatives’ board recognizes the needs of smaller nonprofits and larger ones.
“I think the larger nonprofits use a number of sources for income, but local fire companies or ambulance companies don’t do much in throwing grants out there,” he said.
“They would tend to get more than they ask from us because they don’t have the sources like some of the larger nonprofits in the area.”
A recent impact report of another foundation shows the ripple effect local grants have on the community.
In the past 10 years, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ Community Initiatives fund has helped recruit 31 businesses, conserve 250 acres of land and support missions of 330 nonprofits, according to President Michael Kane.
“The Community Initiatives Fund is a priority for us, along with our Early Childhood Education Initiative, but we have over 750 funds that are all important,” Kane said.
“With each of those funds, we’re helping people in the community improve our region in the ways that are important to them. The community foundation, local donors, local nonprofits – we’re all working toward the same end. It’s wonderful, and so encouraging, to see this level of commitment from local people who care.”
