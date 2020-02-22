Those looking to improve their health by becoming more active have a growing number of choices across the region.
Gyms and fitness centers offer a variety of workout choices and facilities, along with classes and personal instruction. Options include publicly operated recreation centers, nonprofit organizations and fitness businesses.
For those 65 and older with Medicare supplemental insurance, most offer free memberships and special classes through Silver Sneakers or other programs.
Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg, is supported by the municipal government.
“Ebensburg Borough initially created it in 2001 to be able to provide a place for kids to go,” said Dirk Johnson, borough recreation director.
“Once it got up and running, it developed into a recreational facility.”
The center retains its mission for youth, offering basketball leagues in the fall and winter.
There are open-gym times when those younger than 18 can use the center at no charge.
For adults, the center has aerobic equipment, such as treadmills, stair steppers, stationary cycles and elliptical machines; free weights; lifting machines and Nautilus fitness equipment, Johnson said.
Aerobics, flexibility, body shaping, martial arts and yoga fitness options are also offered.
East and West
East Hills Recreation Commission’s center in the former Richland High School offers classes for every age group, instructor Arlene Penrod said.
There are low-impact aerobics, strength-training, yoga, Zumba and circuit-training classes, as well as classes using the steps, aerobic cycles and kettlebells.
The center also offers adult volleyball and pickleball programs, youth basketball and a toddler time.
Those who don’t want to follow a class schedule can take advantage of the aerobic and strength-training machines and free weights.
West Hills Recreation Commission has some equipment, but primarily offers classes and competition for adults at its facility in The Grove recreation area, 1000 Edgehill Drive, Westmont.
“The most popular program would be pickleball,” Director Megan Stasko said.
The program operates Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
“Pickleball is a paddle-based sport that has elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis,” the West Hills Recreation website says.
It’s a drop-in program, so advance registration and team organization are not necessary.
“When you come in, you are on a team,” Stasko said.
Into the pool
In Somerset, Amanda Shaffer has seen the popularity of aquatic fitness grow since she purchased The Club Family Fitness Center and Linda’s Dance Studio, 105 E. First St.
The Club’s indoor pool has been popular with senior citizens looking for a low-impact exercise opportunity, she said.
“We do have a lot of seniors, but I’ve seen an increase in younger people – late 20s to 40s,” she said.
The indoor pool and water-fitness classes enhance The Club’s array of workout equipment and free weights.
Fitness classes are held in the dance studio’s large floor area.
Other facilities offering fitness equipment, classes and aquatic exercise programs include Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, the YWCA Greater Johnstown and HealthStyles at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Community wellness
Morgainz Fitness is a locally owned fitness business with four locations. They include 890 Scalp Ave, Richland; 313 W. High St., Ebensburg; 1753 Lyter Drive, Westwood; and 201 Georgian Place, Somerset.
The usual selection of fitness equipment and classes is enhanced by such amenities as a 45-yard indoor turf area at the Richland center. Child care is available.
“It’s a whole different environment that you can train in,” said Kelly Morgan, who co-owns the business with her husband, David Morgan.
She said the business has found strong community support, based in part on the owners’ expertise.
“People are moving toward fitness and realizing the importance of supporting your local small businesses,” Kelly Morgan said.
“They really like the environment we have created. We offer so much under one roof.”
Even many smaller communities have fitness businesses.
In Northern Cambria, there are X-Treme Fitness, 901 Philadelphia Ave., and Mile Level Fitness, 1002 Philadelphia Ave.
No Excuses 24-Hour Fitness Center has locations at 808 Caldwell Ave., Portage, and Second Street, Cresson.
Planet Fitness is located in part of the former Walmart building, 600 Galleria Drive, Richland Township.
