JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Vision 2023 edition of The Tribune-Democrat provides an in-depth look at industries that contribute to the economies of Cambria and Somerset counties.
The theme of the 28-page section, “What we make, manufacturing and beyond,” puts a spotlight on products, services and events produced in the region that have an impact on the local and even the worldwide economy.
Composed of about 30 stories, Vision 2023 delves into work being done daily in industries ranging from metal manufacturing to the medical industry, to food service, tourism and the education system.
Topics covered include challenges and successes for the area’s biggest industries as well as niche businesses, the ongoing struggle to train and retain a workforce and an examination of how the local economy is doing in total, as measured by the Gross Domestic Product.
Inside the edition, readers will find updates on how planned business development is progressing, preparations for expanded transportation service via trains and planes, and reports on shifts in government, recreational opportunities and demographics that could affect the region as it works to take its identity from Rust Belt to reinvigorated.
