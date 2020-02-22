EBENSBURG – The past year saw the opening of a gymnasium, a beach-themed lifestyle boutique, a baseball training center, a KFC and other businesses in and around Ebensburg.
Local leaders say there’s more good economic news to come.
“Overall, we had a lot of positive business news,” said Danea Koss, community development director for Ebensburg Borough. “I think we’re optimistic that that will continue into this year.”
High Street Body Shop, a 16,000-square-foot gymnasium, opened at 128 W. High St. along one of the borough’s busiest thoroughfares. Koss said the gym’s owners “filled one of the largest vacant storefronts in the downtown” and “did a beautiful job of renovating that space and really turning it into a real community asset.”
Elsewhere in Ebensburg Borough, Double Play Baseball/Softball Training Center opened in April at 915 W. Ogle St., featuring training tools such as batting cages and pitching machines, and Lifestyle Support Services moved into the vacant space at 201 W. High St. formerly occupied by Boy Scouts of America.
Sandy Johns, a lifestyle boutique selling beach-themed items such as clothing, candles and bath products, opened in July at 3135 New Germany Road, in the Ebensburg Mini Mall. Owner Becky Bodenschatz said at the time that the store’s aesthetic and inventory was inspired by family trips to the Outer Banks in North Carolina.
Route 22 growth
The section of U.S. Route 22 in Cambria Township near Ebensburg has become the home of several new businesses in the past few years, including Aldi, which opened in December 2017; Taco Bell, which opened in September 2018; and Starbucks, which opened in December 2018. A KFC location opened at 4490 Admiral Peary Highway in July.
“There was quite a bit of development on the Route 22 corridor last year,” Koss said.
“All signs are pointing in the right direction, I would say, and we look forward to seeing a continued trend of business development, business improvement.”
UPMC opened a $19 million, 45,000-square-foot outpatient center at 152 Zeman Drive, just off Route 22, in June 2018 – and Conemaugh Health System opened a $22 million, 41,500-square-foot outpatient center at 861 Hills Plaza Drive in December 2019.
Cambria County Commissioner Thomas C. Chernisky said that those new facilities could lead to further development along the Route 22 corridor.
“You have two state-of-the-art health facilities – UPMC and Conemaugh – right off the corridor, right there, doing business, easy to get to, easy to see,” Chernisky said.
“When you see places like that growing, it brings top-of-mind awareness, and that becomes contagious: ‘You know, maybe I should be here. Maybe I should expand my business here.’ ”
‘Activity ... spurs positivity’
In March, Cleveland Brothers, the Westmoreland County-based Caterpillar heavy equipment dealer, purchased a former wind turbine plant in Cambria County Industrial Park, and the company says that construction at its Ebensburg Component Rebuild Center is in progress. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy opened the massive building as a turbine blade manufacturing facility in 2006, later transitioned it to a repair facility, then shuttered it in 2014.
“It does not surprise me,” Chernisky said of the development along Ebensburg-area highways. “It’s exciting. The Route 22 corridor, Route 219, and Route 422 is not too far – the infrastructure’s there. You have water and sewage, that helps you go. … We’ve got the link from State College to Pittsburgh, people cutting through. It connects St. Francis (University) to the Johnstown community. It connects the Johnstown community to the northern part of the county.
“When you see activity, it spurs positivity. When you see positivity, it spurs more positivity. People want to grow. … It allows small towns to benefit from that corridor – Ebensburg, Cresson, Mundys Corner. My opinion? I eventually see a lot more activity in that area in the near future.”
Koss said Wasabi Hibachi and Sushi is expected to open in 2020 in Hills Plaza along Route 22.
Plans are also in the works for the construction of a new Dollar General store along North Center Street in Ebensburg Borough. Council voted in November to grant final approval to subdivision and land development plans related to that project.
