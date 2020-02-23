ST. MICHAEL – Restoration work is progressing at two historic sites in St. Michael, National Park Service officials said.
Work is underway to restore the former Conemaugh Lake bed at the site of the famous South Fork Dam and the Lippincott cottage.
The first phase of the ambitious $275,000 lakebed project aimed at clearing nearly 70 acres of wild vegetation from sections of the onetime lakebed began last month.
Two crews from the National Park Service’s Wildland Fire Management program are using machines called masticators to grind up small trees, shrubs, thickets and other vegetation, Doug Bosley, Johnstown Flood National Memorial’s chief interpretation officer, said.
“Some chainsaw work was also done,” Bosley said. “The crews were able to take care of all the areas in the lakebed that the machines could reach.”
Shrubs, overgrown weeds and hundreds of trees – some of them 35 feet tall – have covered the remains of the onetime dam and Conemaugh lakebed.
“We do not want to get to that point again,” he said. “So we plan to put the lakebed on a regular mowing/vegetation management cycle so that only grasses and wildflowers are growing on the old lakebed.”
Bosley said the most important part of the project is long-term maintenance of the lakebed once the clearing is done. The lakebed had been cleared in several stages in the 1970s and ‘80s, so that visitors could see the remains of the dam and where Lake Conemaugh once was from the Visitor Center that opened in 1989.
The work will continue into 2021, he said.
“We plan on leading regular walking tours this summer down into the lakebed and through the breach in the dam,” Bosley said.
History remade
Catastrophic failure of the dam released 20 million gallons of water onto the Johnstown region, killing 2,200 people during the Great Flood of 1889.
Gilded Age venture capitalist Jesse Lippincott was only able to spend one summer vacationing inside his three-story cottage before the club’s Lake Conemaugh dam broke, causing the Great Flood of 1889.
Lippincott, who made a fortune through the Rochester Tumbler Co., before launching the Banner Baking Powder Co., owned one of 16 cottages known to have been built during the era when the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club gathered there.
Its members included industrialists such as Andrew Carnegie, Henry Clay Frick and former U.S. Attorney Philander C. Knox.
For decades, the faded red cottage deteriorated, becoming the largest remaining South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club cottage and the block’s biggest blight.
Now, the Lippincott cottage is getting a facelift.
The National Park Service is pumping $1.2 million into restoring the 1888 structure.
A contractor is removing all of the windows from Lippincott cottage to place in storage, Bosley said.
“The current focus is on large-scale stabilization of the structure,” he said. “So that the windows don’t continue to deteriorate until they an be restored, they are being removed.”
The window openings are being closed in with plywood in some cases and louvered vents in others to allow air circulation.
Interior restoration won’t begin until the structure is stabilized and the exterior restored.
“Hopefully, in a few years we’ll be able to offer public tours of this cottage, just like we do the clubhouse,” Bosley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.