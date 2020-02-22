Despite its name and growing reputation as a river recreation provider, Coal Tubin’ does a lot more than serve up splashy trips down the Stonycreek River.
Heading into its 11th year, Coal Tubin’ is adding bicycle rentals and a shuttle service for 2020.
That’s on top of the thousands of rides customers will enjoy on the river.
“We’ll take people to their adventure,” said Coal Tubin’ owner Chad Gontkovic, who was recently hired as the manager of the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
Gontkovic founded Coal Tubin’ in 2009 with wife Jill Skowron-Gontkovic.
The bicycle rentals will launch with 10 new bikes this spring for folks looking to enjoy the region’s many fine trails as well as the local water attractions.
And Coal Tubin’ will continue to provide those river experiences through its Coal Tubin’ Adventures brand. Guests can book their excursions online at www.coaltubin.com – choosing from whitewater rafting, tubing and inflatable kayaking. Bike rentals and shuttle services may also be booked through the website.
“You can fly into the airport, and then we’ll pick you up and take you wherever you need to go,” he said.
Gontkovic said the enterprise had its “best year yet” in 2019, with 7,000 river riders – up from about 1,500 a decade ago, when Coal Tubin’ was open only on weekends.
The company will have 12-15 seasonal employees during the summer, Gontkovic said. Coal Tubin’ is preparing to hire its first staffer – which will be the first full-time recreational employee in Johnstown for a private enterprise, Gontkovic believes.
Gontkovic’s diverse list of efforts includes Johnstown Paper Co., which sells products to support community projects, including blight removal.
He is also a leader in a fundraising effort to enhance the Oven Run Treatment System, which removes acid-mine pollutants from a Stonycreek River tributary. He serves on a new Cambria County recreational tourism steering committee.
Gontkovic sees all of his endeavors – from transportation to recreation to environmental improvements – as part of the Cambria-Somerset region’s growing movement to capitalize on outdoor activities and attractions.
“The business model of recreation and tourism in Johnstown, it works,” Gontkovic said.
“The synergies we have here are hard to replicate elsewhere. When you can tie in recreation with urban amenities, that’s what makes us unique.”
Coal Tubin’ and the outdoor tourism movement benefit, he said, from the relationship between his business and the Cambria Regional Chamber and Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau – all now located in the same office building on Main Street in downtown Johnstown.
“Really, we can’t get big enough,” Gontkovic said. “The sky is literally the limit on this.”
