EBENSBURG – Repairs and replacements of bridges around Cambria County are expected to continue in 2020, county officials said.
Act 89 of 2013 allows counties to impose a $5 fee on vehicle registrations to fund infrastructure repairs.
Cambria County opted to start imposing that fee in 2016. Since 2017, five county-owned bridges have been rehabilitated and a sixth has been replaced using Act 89 dollars.
“When we adopted the Act 89 fee, we had 11 structurally deficient bridges,” Commissioner B.J. Smith said.
“Right now, we have two left.”
PennDOT’s Road Maintenance and Preservation (Road MaP) initiative provides funding to counties that have chosen to collect the $5 fee enabled by Act 89. Road MaP makes up to $2 million in funding available for each county that collects the fee, with a local match commitment of 50% required to secure the funding. Ten bridges – five in the city of Johnstown, two in Patton Borough and one each in Scalp Level Borough, Blacklick Township and Jackson Township – were rehabilitated in 2019 using Road MaP funds.
“We took the bull by the horns,” Commissioner Thomas C. Chernisky said. “This money is staying in Cambria County – Act 89 fees – and it’s taking care of county-owned bridges.”
The county-owned Barr Avenue Bridge, also known as the North Spangler Bridge and County Bridge #4, which carries Barr Avenue over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Northern Cambria Borough, is scheduled to be rehabilitated. That project has been designed and was put out for bid last year, but the commissioners rejected the bids after they came in higher than expected.
The commissioners are expected to put the project out for bid again in late February or early March. Act 13, which created a fund supported by the Marcellus Shale impact fee, is listed as the funding source for that project.
Other county-owned bridges set to be rehabilitated in 2020 or 2021 include the Van Ormer Bridge in Reade Township and White Township and the Creslo-St. Michael Bridge in Adams Township and Croyle Township, according to county officials.
The 16th Street Bridge, located in and owned by Northern Cambria Borough, is scheduled to be replaced.
“Cambria County is doing its part for infrastructure,” Smith said.
The last planned project on the county’s bridge list is the replacement of the county-owned Red Mill Bridge in Blacklick Township, which has been closed to traffic for more than a decade. According to Smith, the project is scheduled to start in 2021.
Design particulars are currently being worked out. Act 89 funding is expected to be used for that project.
“That bridge has been closed for years,” Chernisky said, “and we have never ignored it. We’re not ignoring it. In a few years, you’ll have a brand-new bridge. … That brand-new bridge is about 50 yards away, if that, from the Rexis branch of the Ghost Town Trail. I can see a trailhead going in there.
“It’s going to connect the community. Emergency vehicles can go over there. The township supervisors have got to be excited. … It’s exciting stuff. ”
Other projects in works
In Adams Township, the realignment of the dangerous intersection of Elton Road, Forest Hills Drive and Old Bedford Pike is expected to start this summer and be completed by the fall of 2021, according to Brad Brumbaugh, PennDOT District 9 assistant district executive for construction.
That project, which aims to realign Elton Road and Forest Hills Drive so that they meet at an angle closer to 90 degrees, will require the demolition of several homes in the unincorporated community of Elton.
Projects set to begin in the spring of 2020 in Cambria County include:
• rehabilitation of the bridge that carries Route 56 over the Stonycreek River behind Point Stadium in downtown Johnstown;
• improvements along a two-mile stretch of Route 219 in Carrolltown Borough;
• improvements to the intersection of Frankstown Road and Mount Hope Road near the Richland Township-Adams Township line; and
• improvements to Truman Boulevard and Fulmer Road between Franklin Borough and Solomon Run Road.
In Somerset County, PennDOT projects include:
• ongoing improvements to Mud Pike Road, which began last summer and are expected to be completed in late fall;
• resurfacing of Plank Road between Route 219 and Route 31, starting in spring and wrapping up in mid-summer; and
• resurfacing of Berlin Plank Road between Route 219 and Menser Road, starting in spring and ending in fall.
Route 219 to I-68
In Somerset County, a top transportation-related priority continues to be the push by elected officials and other boosters to complete U.S. Route 219 as a four-lane limited-access highway between the Cambria-Somerset region and Interstate 68 in Maryland.
An 11-mile section of four-lane Route 219, between Somerset and Meyersdale, opened on Nov. 21, 2018.
When boosters gathered in Meyersdale on Nov. 22 to celebrate the first anniversary of that occasion, they said it has brought more business into the town and improved access to Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center, among other benefits.
Maryland is working on completing the section of Route 219 between the Pennsylvania-Maryland line and I-68.
Once that project is complete, the only two-lane section of Route 219 left will be the five miles of the highway between Meyersdale and the Pennsylvania-Maryland line.
Brumbaugh estimated that the total cost to complete all phases of the Meyersdale-to-Maryland project would be $250 million.
“Currently, the PA portion of the project remains on hold due to a lack of funding,” Brumbaugh wrote in an email to The Tribune-Democrat.
“Although funding has not been identified, talks are ongoing with various stakeholders to identify funds, including two ongoing studies (being performed by Maryland and Pennsylvania) to explore the cost/benefit factors to construct the corridor, which are anticipated to be completed in mid-2020.”
The Somerset County Board of Commissioners voted on Feb. 11 to hire the lobbying firm Pendulum Strategies, founded by Somerset native Michael Frazier, to stump for the project in Washington, D.C.
They said then that they view the prospect of getting federal highway dollars for the project as increasingly likely.
“We’ve got to hit this from all angles,” Commissioner Pamela A. Tokar-Ickes said at the time.
“We have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”
Also in Somerset County, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has revived plans to replace the 80-year-old Allegheny Mountain Tunnel, located west of New Baltimore, and a “preferred alternative” for the project involves cutting through the mountain along a new alignment just south of the current tunnel.
The Somerset County Board of Commissioners sent a letter on Feb. 3 to L.R. Kimball, an Ebensburg-based architecture and engineering firm that is consulting on the project, expressing their opposition to the project. They cited the “treacherous” winter weather conditions at the elevation of the proposed cut, the impact on the area’s natural beauty and the anticipated “devastating impact on the environment” of the area, including groundwater loss and increased stormwater runoff.
Rail service west
Norfolk Southern is conducting a study that could represent “the first important, critical step” toward expanded rail service between Johnstown and Pittsburgh, the PennDOT official in charge of rail policy said in November.
Jennie Granger, PennDOT deputy secretary for multimodal transportation, said the goal of the study is to determine what improvements need to be made to Norfolk Southern’s tracks between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg before a second daily round-trip passenger train could be run over those tracks.
Johnstown’s only current passenger rail service is provided by Amtrak’s Pennsylvanian train, which makes one round trip per day between New York City and Pittsburgh. Because the Pennsylvanian heads west from Johnstown to Pittsburgh in the evening and east from Pittsburgh to Johnstown in the morning, passengers can’t travel by train from Johnstown to Pittsburgh and back in one day.
PennDOT recently asked Amtrak, Granger said, to explore the nuts and bolts of adding another daily passenger train: “What would it take? What would a second round-trip train a day look like? Give us a timetable. Ideally, how would this work with the ‘Keystone’ trains on the eastern part of the state? How would we make it work with Penn Station, going into New York?”
Amtrak came back to PennDOT with a proposed timetable, and PennDOT provided that proposed timetable to Norfolk Southern, which owns the track over which Amtrak’s Pennsylvanian train runs. Norfolk Southern’s response, as Granger put it in November, was, “In order for us to tell you if we’ll allow this or not, and what it would take, you need to pay us to do this study.”
“The study itself is a lot like a traffic study,” Granger said. “It takes into account their freight movements, both historically and what they’re projecting going forward … and then, how does that interact with our proposed two trains a day?”
Granger said she expected Norfolk Southern to come back in the second half of 2020 with a list of capital improvements the company would require before approving a second daily passenger train.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.