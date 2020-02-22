Since opening in Johnstown, the Center for Metal Arts has embraced the rich history and tradition of the city’s steel and manufacturing identity.
But, as time progresses, instructors Patrick Quinn and Dan Neville want to add modern amenities – signage, sidewalks, greenery, a cafe and gallery – to the brick and metal of the old Bethlehem Steel complex to create a complete campus for students and guests to experience.
A master plan is being designed with help from Pittsburgh Gateways, a nonprofit that focuses on economic and community development.
“It will look more like a beautiful campus here than rundown old steel mill buildings,” Quinn said.
“We’re taking these assets and we’re refurbishing them back. They need a lot of work to be back to their full potential. We’re going to put the work into them. We’re going to do a lot of work in the environmental planning and design side of things to create a really welcoming atmosphere down here for students, and our students’ families and visitors.”
No time line has been set for the project.
“Spending the appropriate amount of time planning before you start digging in the dirt is really important,” Quinn said.
“I can’t say specifically how long the planning process is or how quickly you’ll start to see the space really change.
“But, if you think about sort of the grand scheme of things, it’s already changing and already making a positive impact on the city and the blacksmithing community.”
Since 2018, Quinn and Neville have used Bethlehem’s former pattern shop for a classroom, while also working to get industrial hammers back up and running inside the old blacksmith shop that was constructed in the 1860s.
Hundreds of students, from beginners to experts, have taken classes since the center relocated to Johnstown’s Iron Street from New York state thanks to encouragement and financial support from groups, including Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which preserved the site for years following Bethlehem’s closing, and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
“The Center for Metal Arts has had a significant impact since their relocation to Johnstown in 2018,” said Melissa Komar, executive director of the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, which owns the property.
“Students from all over the United States now come to Johnstown to take classes in blacksmithing and forging.
“This created a renewed sense of pride in our strong history of steel making that built our community. Economic development and redevelopment come in all shapes and forms – from factory jobs, to tourism, to infrastructure improvements, to the arts. Partnerships with local foundations have sparked momentum in these former steel mills and we look forward to the expansion of the CMA campus.”
Being associated with the historic site has helped grow the center’s reputation across the nation.
“It really is a genuine attraction to the blacksmithing community,” CFA President Mike Kane said.
“The blacksmithing community across the country knows about Johnstown. And they think about Johnstown in a way we don’t because they think of how authentic it is as a space.
“I think, for us locally, sometimes we just think that’s just another old industrial site. They see it with a different set of eyes, as this authentic kind of attractive, hip space to go to.”
