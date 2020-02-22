A kayaking safety class taught by the Benscreek Canoe Club in 1992 changed the course of Steve Podratsky's life.
But just three years after he joined the group, the grassroots organization reached a watershed moment, he said.
The club's membership dropped to 43 boaters. Its treasury receded even further, down to just $243.
"Our future was bleak in 1995," Podratsky said. "We didn't know if we'd last another year."
Thanks to efforts by a second generation of leaders – Podratsky included – new partnerships and a little help from mother nature, the outdoor recreation group has become one of the region's most prominent in the years since.
Today, the 350 member Benscreek Canoe Club's whitewater releases lure thousands of boating enthusiasts to the region over the spring and summer – often 800 alone during the annual Stonycreek Rendezvous each May.
The club spearheaded the effort that built Whitewater Park near Tire Hill and partners in local environmental efforts annually.
"We always joke that we're not big fans of paddling with 200 other people on weekends – because it's what we always dreamed about," Podratsky said "People are seeing what groups like ours have known for a long time – that this area has a lot to offer."
Still waters early
The Benscreek Canoe Club's roots date back to 1970.
And since the beginning, members flocked to the Stonycreek and its tributaries to paddle when conditions were right.
"For a long time, it meant the peak opportunity to kayak was usually over by May 10," Podratsky said. "If you were lucky, a big downpour would give you a window to get out on the river."
Podratsky is a physical therapist and Richland Township native.
He said while in college, he watched avid boaters navigate Slippery Rock Creek – but said he never tried it himself until he saw an ad advertising roll classes in the back of The Tribune-Democrat.
Members were offering lessons to beginners in the YMCA's pool, Podratsky said.
Before long, he was hooked on the hobby.
Unfortunately, the sentiment wasn't widespread, Podratsky said.
Over the span of a few years – saddled by a series of droughts – Benscreek Canoe Club's membership dropped from more than 70 members to 43 in 1995, he said.
Down to just $243 in the club's account, members mailed a check to the Three Rivers Paddling Club in a bid to keep their own group afloat.
"We basically worked under them for a year, because they planned trips and roll sessions ... and we couldn't," Podratsky said. "Honestly, giving our treasury away ripped my soul out because we worked for it."
Early splashes
The struggles inspired Podratsky to step into the president's role in 1996.
Mother Nature apparently had his back.
"All of a sudden we had torrential rain all summer," he said. "The young guys in our club were out there paddling daily through August – and average kayakers became really good – really quickly."
Soon, members were looking for more opportunities to venture into their local waterways.
Club member and canoe designer Bruce Penrod wrote an article for American Whitewater Magazine about the Stonycreek River's whitewater – and its future potential – back in 1989.
Studies were conducted to determine how much water would be needed to flow through the Stonycreek canyon to support whitewater boating. But, once their report was complete, their proposed solution – water releases from the Quemahoning – was shot down by Bethlehem Steel's Manufacturer's Water Company in 1992.
"Bethlehem was going through bankruptcy by then," Podratsky said. "They didn't want to commit to anything."
A window of opportunity opened in 2000.
But it came with a seven-figure million price tag.
Accelerating current
Cambria and Somerset counties acquired Bethlehem's local reservoirs – the Que included – and established the Cambria-Somerset Authority in 2000.
The new board was willing to entertain the idea – but "the only way it was possible was to foot the bill for a special valve that could release the water," Podratsky said.
The estimated cost: $1 million.
"Fortunately," he said, "Between DCNR and (now-Secretary) Cindy Adams Dunn, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and EADS Group, we had the connections to figure out a way to do it."
It took nearly a decade, but the club and its Stonycreek Quemahoning Initiaitive partners reached their goal.
The valve debuted in the spring of 2011.
Through an agreement with the CSA, releases are held on pre-scheduled weekends between April 1 and October 31, as long as the water levels don't dip to a certain level below its spillway.
Particularly between May and mid-July, the club gets plenty of company on the Stonycreek River, Podratsky said.
Boaters travel from New York, Washington, D.C., and beyond. A group of 20 whitewater fans make regular trips from Michigan, he added.
"Between New Jersey and Michigan, we're one of the best whitewater rivers going," he said.
"And they all spend money here. They all need to eat, they need gas and somewhere to stay."
Surging whitewater
Mike Cook credited Podratsky and a core group of members for making the whitewater valve a reality.
"They laid the groundwork so that people who enjoy the Stonycreek can go out there and paddle through the summer," said Cook, a Benscreek Canoe Club member since 2011 who took over the role as president over the past year. "Because of what they accomplished, there are a lot of people benefiting here."
Podratsky credited a group of longtime members, including Penrod, professional trail-mapper Clark Fisher, former president and 40-year member Mike Burke and Scott Cuppett for many of the club's key achievements. The list also includes former SCRIP member Mark Antonik, whose trip to Colorado's Yampa River inspired the plan for Whitewater Park.
"Whitewater Park was (Mark's) brainchild," Podratsky said. "After (engineer) Gary Lacy developed a hydraulic formation in a natural flowing river out there, he wanted to make it happen here, too.
"So we flew Gary out here to have him take a look to see if we could do it, too."
Lacy didn't hesitate, saying "Yes" on the spot, Podratsky added.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources provided a grant for half of the $800,000 cost.
Podratsky said the canoe club matched it with nearly $400,000 in boulders needed to build the park – rocks that Lacy identified as usable from an area landfill.
"With help from the Community Foundation, we were able to get the rocks shipped down to the park so the work could begin," he said.
In the years since, the park has become a hotspot for boaters and standing paddle boarders to play and practice. Others often use the man-made park as a swimming hole.
Coal Tubin' uses the site as a drop-off point for river tube riders to begin their floats toward the city.
"We're proud of that park," Podratsky said, "and everything our club has accomplished over the years."
Flowing forward
Club members are proud of the environmental success they've witnessed across the region, too.
Many members, Podratsky included, are stream keepers for the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy who sample water quarterly throughout the watershed.
He said the club hopes to see millions of dollars in the state's abandoned mine funds invested in cleaning up Shade Creek and Dark Shade Creek. The latter is a Class 4 whitewaterway for nearly 5 miles – but also contains one of the highest concentrations of aluminum in the nation.
"Right now, it's toxic to aquatic life," he said. "We want to change that. We hope to catch fish there within our lifetime."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.