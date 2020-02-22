VINCO – After a few noise complaints following its official startup in December, the new CPV Fairview took steps to shield neighbors from the sound as the plant ramped up to full capacity, Jackson Township leaders said.
“They have been responsive,” Township Manager Dave Hirko said. “They know they are going to be here for a long time and they say they want to be a good neighbor. So far, they have proven that to be true.”
Competitive Power Ventures Inc. invested nearly $1 billion to construct the plant over more than two years. The plant is located on the 83-acre former Yurasek Salvage Heaven property off Route 271, William Penn Highway, near Vinco.
The property was designated a brownfield because of its use as a scrapyard and former use as a petroleum storage facility by Gulf and Atlantic oil companies.
The plant’s first two months of operation have been exceptional, said Tom Favinger, CPV asset manager for the Fairview plant.
“We are doing great,” Favinger said.
“The plant is running well, practically every day.”
The few interruptions have been linked to the failure of some valves or other parts as the plant came on line, he said.
“It’s part of working the bugs out of a new facility,” he said.
Emissions, partners
The 1,050-megawatt power plant operates with efficient gas and steam-powered turbines in a combined-cycle system. Excess heat from the two gas turbines is used to create steam from cooling water. The steam is then used to power a third turbine, raising the plant’s efficiency, Favinger said.
“Emissions are some of the lowest in the nation, because the plant is so efficient,” he said. “It uses clean natural gas and state-of-the-art pollution control.”
Because the facility is more efficient and produces lower emissions than coal-fired plants, CPV Fairview is expected to operate almost every day, he said.
“We expect this plant to be a base-load plant, running every day it can run,” Favinger said.
Other plants include peak-load and intermittent-load that operate only when demand for electricity surges, he said.
Technology makes CPV Fairview “pretty self-sufficient,” he said, noting that there are only 23 full-time employees, with a payroll of more than $3 million, including benefits.
The company estimates it generates another 75 jobs with local contractors.
“We rely pretty heavily on local contract support,” Favinger said, listing lawn and landscaping service, snow removal and specialty electrical work.
“We are lucky to have a lot of infrastructure expertise in the region,” he said.
Sound check
Favinger acknowledged some early noise complaints, but said the company has met with neighbors.
“We continue to make efforts to reduce sound in the plant,” Favinger said.
“We appreciate the neighbors’ patience during construction. That was the worst part.”
As part of its good-neighbor policy, CPV donates $500,000 a year to a community benefit fund administered by the Jackson Township supervisors and company representatives.
Last month, Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company received $100,000 from the fund toward a new $700,000 fire truck, Hirko said.
“We were also able to get a new police car for the township, and I’m sure we’ll be doing more road improvements as the year goes on,” he said.
