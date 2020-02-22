EBENSBURG – Funding provided by local nonprofits has accelerated the demolition of blighted houses and commercial structures throughout the city of Johnstown, according to Melissa Komar, the executive director of the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, which oversees many of those demolition projects.
Together, the city and the JRA demolished 73 blighted structures in Johnstown in 2019, Komar said.
“It’s beneficial,” Komar said of ongoing blight-removal efforts, “not only to market our city in a more positive way, but also for the taxpayers that are on the same blocks or along the same corridors as the blighted properties.
“You know, we have so many property owners who are so invested. They’re very proud and keep their properties in a beautiful way. The last thing we want to have them deal with is blighted properties on either side of them.”
Fairfield-Strayer corridor
A major priority for the JRA is getting rid of blight along Fairfield Avenue and Strayer Street in the city’s West End. That corridor is a major gateway into the city for drivers coming from the west along Route 56.
In June, the JRA received $300,000 in grant funding – $150,000 each from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and the 1889 Foundation – to be used to improve the Fairfield-Strayer corridor.
As part of that project, Komar said, the JRA is not only tearing down blighted structures, but also upgrading the facades of local businesses, helping with small-scale improvements at private homes and planting grass on empty lots to create new green spaces.
So far, 21 demolitions have been completed along the Fairfield-Strayer route, seven lots have been mulched and seeded with grass and three facades have been improved, Komar said. Approximately two-thirds of the $300,000 in funding has been used to accomplish that much, she added.
“The key part of all this is the funding that has been received (through) local foundations,” she said. “In the past, we worked strictly with (Community Development Block Grant) funding and private owners who were willing to fund the cost of the demolitions.”
Franklin Street
Another major blight removal project in the city is being funded by a donation of $64,000 received by the JRA in 2018 through the Community Foundation.
That funding was designated for the demolition of 12 structures along two stretches of Franklin Street – from Roxbury Park to Southmont Boulevard and from Osborne Street to Hickory Street. Two properties are left to be demolished as part of that project, Komar said.
At the time, authority officials said the anonymous donor made the donation because he or she was pleased with the progress already made by the authority in removing blighted structures.
“That’s where the original buy-in from the private donor really showed the community as a whole, as well as the local foundations, what an impact you can have on these corridors with the funding available,” Komar said.
In 2020, the JRA will continue to focus on removing blighted properties along gateways into the city, Komar said. Notably, the authority has submitted an application for funding to demolish the boxy, dilapidated duplexes that line both sides of William Penn Avenue in the Prospect section of the city, which is frequently used by drivers approaching the city from the north.
“We’re just going to continue to target gateways,” Komar said. “We’re just going to continue to apply for funds to clean up all of the corridors, and the city will continue to partner with us on the side streets off the corridors.”
Renee Daly, executive director of the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority, said that the number of blighted properties in Cambria County has not been officially counted, but her authority estimates around 1,800.
A rough estimate of the number of blighted properties remaining in the city of Johnstown is in the 800s.
Act 152 funding
Act 152 of 2016 has been a key tool used by some Pennsylvania counties to fight blight. The law allows counties to collect $15 fees on certain types of deeds and mortgages and to deposit those fees in a fund for the demolition of blighted properties. Cambria County opted into Act 152 in January 2017, becoming the second county in the state to do so. Somerset County followed suit in October 2017.
“It was a no-brainer,” Cambria County Commissioner Thomas C. Chernisky said. “Act 152 – it’s money staying in Cambria County, taking care of blight. I’ll say it a million times – it’s not a silver bullet, but it’s going in the correct direction. We’re acknowledging blight. We have a plan for blight, and we’re taking the lead on blight.”
The first Cambria County structure to be torn down using Act 152 funds, in the summer of 2018, was a dilapidated building on Main Street in South Fork. The building had been in danger of collapsing onto an adjacent sidewalk, forcing officials to keep a section of Main Street closed for months.
Another major milestone for the program came when the former Van Heusen shirt factory in Northern Cambria was torn down in March 2019. It had been vacant since 2002.
The property was sold several months later to Med-Van Transport, a Northern Cambria-based non-emergency transportation service, putting it back on the tax rolls.
“The Redevelopment Authority, Northern Cambria Borough Council and the Cambria County commissioners worked together,” Chernisky said of the old shirt factory, “and that was taken down last March. It was a huge win for the community. Now, that property’s back into taxation. It’s repurposed – doing good things.”
In the past few months, the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority has used Act 152 funds to take down four homes – one on Bond Street and one on Central Avenue in Johnstown’s Moxham section, one on East Ogle Street in Ebensburg and one on Conemaugh Avenue in Portage. As part of the same contract, two commercial properties, one on Jefferson Avenue in Summerhill and one on Main Street in Gallitzin, have been torn down. Two more commercial properties, at 415 Cleveland St., Lilly, and 995-999 Roberts St., Nanty Glo, are to be demolished by spring.
Daly said that the next round of Act 152 demolitions in Cambria County, consisting of 10 properties, will be put out for bid in the late spring or early summer. Properties can be demolished under Act 152 if the property owner is a municipality or municipal authority, a community development corporation or a local nonprofit, she said.
The authority currently has 19 outstanding applications for the Act 152 program, Daly said. She puts up to 10 properties out to bid in each round, so Daly expects it to take about 18 months to finish demolishing those 19 properties. Thus, any Act 152 applications received soon by the authority would be addressed in the spring of 2022.
“The naysayers out there said, ‘Oh, yeah, you took a property down, but you got 2,000 other ones.’ But you know what? We have a plan, and a lot of good things are happening,” Chernisky said.
How it works
It typically costs the JRA several thousand dollars to tear down a blighted single-family home. Komar said the lowest cost so far to demolish a house during the Fairfield-Strayer project was $6,000, while the highest such cost was $10,500. Factors that influence the cost of a demolitions include the structure’s material – brick houses are harder to demolish than wooden ones, for example – and whether there’s a significant amount of debris on the property.
In prioritizing properties on the list of future demolitions, the JRA works with city employees, Komar said.
“We work very closely with the codes department at the city and the fire department,” she said. “We always welcome their feedback. There are situations where the fire department will basically order a demolition – where, if they see it as a hazardous situation, we receive documentation from fire or from codes to move that process forward.”
Cooperation with state-level agencies is key to getting properties torn down efficiently, Komar said.
“With commercial properties, you not only have to have them surveyed, but you have to submit 10-day notices to (the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection) for approval,” she explained. “We work very closely with the state DEP office to make sure that we follow all of their protocols as well.”
After demolition
Many people have reached out to the JRA to express interest in acquiring the now-vacant lots where blighted properties were recently demolished, Komar said.
She has been directing them to the Cambria County Tax Claim Bureau for information on how to buy those properties at sheriff’s sales, judicial sales or tax sales.
“JoAnne and her team have done a great job coordinating those efforts on behalf of the residents who are interested in the properties,” Komar said, referring to JoAnne Ranck, executive director of the Tax Claim Bureau.
Daly wrote in an email to The Tribune-Democrat that, because structures demolished using Act 152 funds must be under municipal ownership, it’s up to those municipalities to decide what happens to the properties after demolition work is complete.
“In some cases, the municipality is keeping the property in order to use the land for municipal purposes,” she wrote. “Others are selling the land to adjacent property owners so they can increase their yard space, (or), like in Northern Cambria, they are selling the land to a business for business expansion.”
Chernisky believes Act 152 in particular and blight removal in general are picking up steam in the region.
“You go and see this abandoned, blighted property,” he said, “and four months later, guess what? It’s gone, and now you can see across the street and see a nice view. It’s getting contagious. You have boroughs and townships talking: ‘We’ve got to get on the list for Act 152.’ … At one time, there was no line. Now, I guarantee there’s a line.”
